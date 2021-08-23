Before I get into this, I’d just like to specify that the first part of this headline should be sung in the tune of Donny Hathaway and Roberta Flack’s rendition of “Young, Gifted & Black.”



Now that that’s cleared up, let’s get into the idiocy that occurred during Monday’s appearance by Boosie Badazz on The Breakfast Club, shall we?

Per Complex, the “Wipe Me Down” rapper appeared on the frequently controversial talk show in an attempt to “clarify” previous comments he made about Lil Nas X. For context: after wrongly interpreting one of Lil Nas X’s tweets where he jokingly said he and Jack Harlow would perform “Industry Baby” naked onstage at the VMAs “for charity,” Badazz hurled a handful of homophobic slurs his way on Instagram Live—including calling the “Old Town Road” rapper a “f*ggot,” and a “disrespectful motherfucker.” In a separate video, Boosie also threatened to beat up Lil Nas X if he were to actually go through with the performance. Repulsive, right?

But because The Breakfast Club is a messy bitch and loves having hella problematic people (and by “hella problematic,’’ I mean PROBLEMATIC AF), on in faux attempt to “cLeaR the AiR,” they offered Boosie the chance to come on their platform to further explain himself spread his ignorance.

“I just be feeling like sometimes, I gotta speak up because as far as straight people— you don’t have an opinion no more on sexuality,” Boosie begrudgingly began. “Everything is harm. If you say ‘I’m straight, I like women,’ it’s vulgar.” Co-hosts Charlagne Tha God, DJ Envy and Angela Yee all objected, with Charlamagne pointing out the fact that rappers have been boasting and bragging explicitly for years about sleeping with women. Boosie then countered with the fact that because it’s a different day and age, things that used to be okay aren’t okay now and that all of that is the result of a larger agenda at play. (Insert rolling eye emoji here.)

After referencing da backlash that’s been handed to DaBaby following his comments at Rolling Loud, Boosie continued:

‘I feel they’re attacking our children. You make everybody support this—who loves these rappers? The kids! You make every rapper go with it. If every rapper go with it, then you grab that whole generation. I know I loved every rapper when I was little. I loved every rapper, I tried to copy what they did. And I just feel like it’s a new day now and they’re pushing it on our younger generation.”

Then in a plot twist arguably no one saw coming, Charlamagne challenged Boosie’s assertion by pointing out the hypocrisy in him saying that Lil Nas X was a “negative influence on kids” and juxtaposing the ideas perpetuated in hip-hop culture (drug use, gang culture, violence against women, etc.) against it.

“What have street rappers done to the kids,” Charlamagne pressed. Boosie’s response? More shit that didn’t make a lick of sense:

“I really get offended when it was like he was saying he would go up there and perform naked in front of all that shit. And I was like ‘damn, all these straight people in the world? All these millions of kids gon’ watch this and no straight rapper ain’t gon’ say nah nigga, we don’t want you on that tv?’”

He continued, “I’m just saying as far as, if you got yo kids watching tv and you trying to raise strong, young Black men, would you be cool with your kids watching that? Would you be cool sitting there watching Nas X sit up there and take his clothes off? If you do Charlamagne, then you’re part of the problem. This is a national stage. And all this leads to my opinion.”

*Deep, irritated, Negro spiritual sigh*

First of all, this whole “what about the chirren?” schtick is getting old. Boosie don’t care about the kids. I’d even go so far as to say that he doesn’t really care about his own kids, otherwise he wouldn’t have allowed whole grown ass women to perform sexual acts on his 12-year old sons and nephews. Nor would he, after confirming to know that kids emulate and aspire to live life like the rappers do, continue to rap about the shit that he does. But “what about the children,” right?

Secondly, why TF is Boosie even there? Like, why is he getting an interview in the first place? He hasn’t dropped a relevant project since he pulled up to that club VIP and his gas tank was on E. It’s only because he wanted to pop off at the mouth about Lil Nas X that he’s even gaining relevancy. He should be sending him a thank you note, IMO.

Speaking of Lil Nas X, that leads me to my third point. This man has spent so much time talking about Lil Nas X that, if I’m honest, leads me to wonder if he’s really an undercover superfan. I mean, think about it: anytime Lil Nas X just breathes, here comes Boosie right behind him talking about how breathing is a part of the “gay agenda” hellbent on ruining the children and the sexuality of Black men. Fellas, is it gay to inhale? Boosie clocks Lil Nas X’s every move it seems, if that ain’t stan behavior...I don’t know what is.

At this point, I don’t know why anyone is even still checking for him or The Breakfast Club. But what I do know is that I’m tired of him and everyone else just like him. Forget set it off, how about we try “shut it up” instead?