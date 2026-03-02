Pete Hegseth and Other Trump Picks Unfit for Their Big Government Jobs

TOPSHOT – US President Donald Trump speaks alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (R) during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 29, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

You’d like to think the politicians leading the country are actually fit for the job, but President Donald Trump’s slew of questionable appointees to the highest positions in the country– and the world–has Americans thinking differently.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Social Media Split After Bishop T.D. Jakes Retires from The Potter’s House To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video Social Media Split After Bishop T.D. Jakes Retires from The Potter’s House

From Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s shaky personal life to Secretary of Education Linda McMahon’s former role at WWE, clearly, there’s some discrepancies about what makes someone fit to lead. Now, all eyes are on Secretary Hegseth after Trump charged him with leading ongoing military operations in Iran. We previously told you Americans woke up on Feb. 28 to news of coordinated attacks in the Middle East.

Now, we’re taking a closer look at Hegseth and the rest of Trump’s advisors and cabinet members to really unpack the scary trends among the country’s top leadership… and any potential consequences of their appointments.

Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth looks on as he attends the signing of an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 23, 2025. REUTERS/Kent Nishimura/File Photo

Hegseth’s appointment to serve as the head of the most vital government department sparked bipartisan rage across the nation. And after reports that he compromised national security in the Signal Gate controversy… twice last year… critics of Hegseth haven’t let up on him.

During his confirmation process, he faced several allegations he was drinking on the job and had problems ongoing with alcohol. And his own family members have come out alleging he was physically and sexually abusive, according to AP News.

Fast forward to 2026 where Hegseth is leading operations in Iran. So far, more than 200 people were killed in military strikes, including students at a girls school in Iran and the nation’s Supreme Leader. In response to questions about potential boots on the ground war in the Middle East again, Hegseth said he’s not taking anything off the table, AP News reported.

“No stupid rules of engagement, no nation building quagmire, no democracy building exercise, no politically correct wars. We fight to win, and we don’t waste time or lives,” he said.

Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Lindsey Halligan

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 31: Lindsey Halligan, attorney for U.S. President Donald Trump, looks on during an executive order signing in the Oval Office of the White House, on March 31, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

In September, Trump appointed Lindsey Halligan– a former pageant queen– to serve as temporary U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. Insiders said Halligan was chosen simply because of her proximity to Trump, who she previously represented. Halligan– although she is a practicing lawyer– had no prior prosecutorial experience when Trump entrusted her to bring forth criminal cases against former FBI Director James Comey and N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James. And it seems the president’s plans backfired after a federal judge dismissed both cases citing Halligan’s unconstitutional appointment.

Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Dr. Oz

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 12: U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Mehmet Oz, speaks during a press conference in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on May 12, 2025, in Washington, DC. During the event, President Trump signed an executive order aimed at reducing the cost of prescription drugs and pharmaceuticals by 30% to 80%. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Taking a page from Trump’s book, Dr. Oz has transitioned from television to American politics. In his new role as administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid, Oz oversees how millions of Americans receive Medicaid and Medicare. He recently said in order to receive benefits, Americans will have to “prove that you matter.”

Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, John Ratcliffe

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 25: Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe appears during a Senate Committee on Intelligence Hearing on March 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. The hearing to examine worldwide threats comes a day after Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief for The Atlantic magazine was inadvertently included on a high level Trump administration Signal group chat on bombing plans in Yemen on Houthi targets. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Unlike others on this list, John Ratcliffe served under Trump’s first administration. He was previously the director of national intelligence. In January, Trump brought him back as his nominee for director of the CIA, despite his slew of political scandals over the years. Rattcliffe is a Trump loyalist, with a well-documented allegiance to the president as far back as 2019.

FEMA Chief, David Richardson

Image by White House

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem appointed David Richardson, a Marine veteran and martial-arts instructor, to lead the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Despite having no previous professional record of handling natural disasters or relief, he joined the FEMA team in early May. On his first day in office, he promised to do Trump’s bidding. Richardson even told agency staff he will “run right over” anyone trying to deter him from carrying out the president’s mission, CNN reported. Sen. Chuck Schumer tweeted about Richardson’s hurricane season blunder saying, he was “unaware of why he hasn’t been fired yet.”

Most recently, Richardson was blasted after admitting he had no clue the country experienced hurricane season, according to Reuters. He has since came out saying it was all a joke, but… was it really?

Nominee for Ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 01: National Security Advisor Michael Waltz participates in a TV interview at the White House on May 01, 2025 in Washington, DC. This week marks the first 100 days of U.S. President Donald Trump’s second term. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

You can’t mention Signal Gate and not bring up former National Security Advisor Mike Waltz. In his previous role, he was the creator of the infamous channel on Signal where he added a journalist to a group chat spilling classified information– although he and Secretary Pete Hegseth refuse to acknowledge this. Waltz has a hefty resume, filled with military and Congressional service, but like the rest of folks on the list, at the top of his qualifications is his loyalty to Trump. After the Signal scandal, Waltz became Trump’s new pick to be the ambassador to the United Nations.

Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon testifies before a Senate Appropriations hearing on U.S. President Donald Trump’s budget request for the Department of Education, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 3, 2025. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon

President Trump vowed to dismantle the Department of Education, and he started his agenda by appointing Linda McMahon to run the show. McMahon has a brief background in education. In fact, she was nominated to serve on the Connecticut State Board of Education in 2009, according to ABC News. But unfortunately, that’s where her expertise stops.

Before she was picked by Trump, McMahon founded WWE with her husband Vincent. The couple is worth more than $3 billion, according to Forbes, which as you’ll see is a trend among Trump nominees.

Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. discusses the findings of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) latest Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network survey, during a press conference at the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 16, 2025. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

Out of everyone on this list, the appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was perhaps the most horrifying and embarrassing for the Trump administration. The nephew of former President John F. Kennedy is an environmental attorney, previously taking on DuPont and Monsanto, according to AP News. But outside of this and his obvious devotion to Trump, RFK Jr.’s views on health and vaccines drew massive concerns from Democrats and Republicans alike.

He’s an anti-vaxxer who claimed autism was a direct side effect of receiving vaccines. He also perpetuated the racist and baseless theory that Black people should be on a separate vaccine schedule based on genetic makeup. All of his dangerous theories have been proven wrong by experts around the globe.

Director of FBI, Kash Patel

FBI Director Kash Patel testifies before the Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on President Trump’s proposed budget request for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 8, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A lawyer and former federal prosecutor, Patel has more experience serving in the White House than almost all of Trump’s Cabinet picks. However, it’s his undying devotion to the president that continues to make folks question his real intentions. It’s important to note that Trump is largely responsible for propelling Patel’s career in politics. While serving under Trump’s first term, Patel was even set to be named the deputy director of the CIA until former Vice President Mike Pence and other members of Trump’s Cabinet intervened, according to the Atlantic.

Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard departs after a closed door meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacanang Palace, Manila, Philippines, June 2, 2025. Ezra Acayan/Pool via REUTERS

She was once a Democratic, even running for president in 2020 against Trump. But in true MAGA fashion, once Trump began making promises, Tulsi Gabbard changed her tune and shifted to the MAGA right, according to PBS. The veteran and first Hindu woman elected to Congress doesn’t have a strong background in intelligence. Even Sen. Dick Durbin said “Tulsi Gabbard would not be qualified for an entry-level position within our intelligence community” let alone the top of it.

Attorney General, Pam Bondi

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi attends a press conference with FBI Director Kash Patel (not pictured) where they make an announcement in connection with a child sex abuse enforcement action, in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 7, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

In November 2024, Trump tapped Pam Bondi for attorney general. She was formally the Florida Attorney General and has her degree in criminal justice, according to NPR. But according to insiders, her chief qualification is her loyalty to Trump. Bondi was previously Trump’s personal attorney. She was also involved in Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to the Senate Committee on the Judiciary.

Director of the Office of Management and Budget, Russell Vought

Image by the Center for Reproductive Rights

Arguably Trump’s most controversial nominee to date, Russell Vought’s confirmation set off an avalanche of backlash from Democrats. Most notably, Vought co-wrote “Project 2025,” the 999-page MAGA rulebook designed to reshape the country with cuts to the DOE and attacks to the LGBT+ community and DEI.

Vought previously served in Trump’s first administration. He left office after Trump was voted out to start the Center for Renewing America, the far-right Christian entity.

Director of DOGE, Elon Musk

FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk, who supports Republican presidential nominee former U.S. President Donald Trump, gestures as he speaks about voting during an America PAC Town Hall in Folsom, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 17, 2024. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY/File Photo

Although the Tesla CEO is officially done with the White House, for the strong part of the year, he served as Trump’s right hand man. In his position as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk oversaw the mass firing of thousands of government workers in alleged efforts to rid the country of senseless spending and corruption.

Musk had no political background before being tapped by Trump. He also skipped over the Congressional appointment and questioning process. The most qualifying thing about CEO of SpaceX is his title as Trump’s highest campaign donor.

Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick speaks during a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 6, 2025. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

Howard Lutnick was one of Trump’s first nominees for his Cabinet. With a net worth of around $3 billion, according to thestreet.com, Lutnick follows Trump’s very clear list of qualifications: wealthy and loyal. He got close to Trump after appearing on his reality show “The Apprentice.” Since then, the Trump advisor has only strengthened his relationship with the president.

Most recently, Lutnick was grilled in a Senate hearing he has no clue what important laws pertaining to his job were, according to the Daily Beast.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Doug Collins

U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Scott Turner, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin and Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard attend the annual National Memorial Day Observance in the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., May 26, 2025. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Although he has experience in Congress, Doug Collins first rose to prominence– you guessed it– coming to Trump’s defense. In 2016, after the president was accused of conspiring with Russia to undermine the presidential election, Collins defended the president on the House Judiciary Committee, according to NBC Washington. He even wrote a book, defending Trump from his 2019 impeachment.

Nominee for Director of U.S. Office of Special Counsel, Paul Ingrassia

Image by White House

Most recently, Trump tapped Paul Ingrassia to head the office responsible for protecting whistleblowers and other federal workers from unlawful employment practices. Ingrassia has no real political background, but he is a former far-right podcast and a Jan. 6 apologist. According to MSNBC, Ingrassia has only been a lawyer for three years, and with little investigative experience– which the job requires– many see his appointment as a slap in the face to those who rely on the government agency.