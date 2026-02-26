Oscar-Nominee Michael B. Jordan’s Best Movies, By Box Office

US actor Michael B. Jordan attends the 39th Annual American Cinematheque Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on November 20, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Michael B. Jordan has spent years proving he’s one of Hollywood’s most reliable leading men and 2026 is only solidifying that legacy. Over the years, the “Black Panther” star has kept his foot on the gas with awards-buzzy projects like “Sinners”— a film that also helped usher him to receiving a first-time Oscar nomination. The aforementioned honor is just a reminder of how much Jordan’s work onscreen has impacted the culture offscreen, and will hopefully be a foreshadowing to his big win at the upcoming Academy Awards (which would be a much welcomed respite given the recent BAFTA controversy.)

That’s why we felt it fitting to take a look back at some of Jordan’s filmography by the box office to see exactly how he’s been staying stays booked, busy, and beloved over the years. From supervillains to heart-wrenching true stories, these performances show exactly why Michael B. Jordan is in a league of his own.

“Black Panther”- 2018

Box Office: $1,349,926,083

Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger remains one of the most compelling villains in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. His performance turned a comic-book antagonist into a cultural conversation about justice, the diaspora, and the weight of generational trauma.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”- 2022

Box Office: $859,208,836

Though he only had a brief cameo in this sequel, his presence was still pivotal. Seeing him confront Shuri in the ancestral plane with the same fire, tension, and emotional complexity he had in the first film just made his character that much more unforgettable.

“Sinners”- 2025

Box Office: $367,853,537

There’s a reason this movie has taken over the cultural conversation for the last several months. Not only did Jordan play double duty (technically three if you think about it), the level of representation and storytelling throughout the entire film was incredibly elevated and authentic. Folks might actually riot if this movie doesn’t get the proper recognition it deserves this upcoming awards season.

“Creed III”- 2023

Box Office: $276,148,615

Arguably the best film out of the entire “Creed” franchise, this third iteration saw a more mature and established Adonis Creed fight to find himself. This, in turn, brought out yet another layered performance from Jordan.

“Creed II”- 2018

Box Office: $214,215,889

Coogler and Jordan teamed back up for the second iteration of “Creed” only proved to somehow be a bigger winner than the first film. This was truly a remarkable feat!

“Creed”- 2015

Box Office: $174,178,883

Diving into a beloved franchise like “Rocky” and making a spinoff was already a tall task, but both director Ryan Coogler and Jordan proved that they were the right men for the job.

“Fantastic Four”- 2015

Box Office: $167,882,881

While Jordan as Johnny Storm didn’t quite take off, we can’t say that his performance in this film wasn’t enjoyable! Besides, he was much better suited for a villain.

“Chronicle”- 2012

Box Office: $126,636,097

This is one of those sleeper films of Jordan’s that people don’t talk about enough anymore, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t show up!

“Just Mercy”- 2019

Box Office: $50,901,502

It seemed like a no-brainer to have Jordan and Jamie Foxx in a film together and what we got was nothing short of amazing. The fact that this film was inspired by real life events only made this movie that much more meaningful.

“Red Tails”- 2012

Box Office: $50,365,498

While Jordan didn’t have a major role in this movie, it was still enough for people (specifically, this author) to take note of him and be curious about his subsequent work onscreen.

“That Awkward Moment”- 2014

Box Office: $45,640,143

We don’t know who needs to hear this, but can we get a petition going to put Michael B. in more rom-coms please? He’s got the chops and he’s for sure got the looks. One more couldn’t hurt, right?

“Hard Ball”- 2001

Box Office: $44,102,389

If you’re a longtime Jordan fan, then you may remember one of his earliest movies with Keanu Reeves. If not, then may we suggest taking the time to stream it because you could see the potential all those years ago.

“Fruitvale Station”- 2013

Box Office: $17,385,830

While most viewers of “Fruitvale Station” collectively agree it’s one of those films that you just watch once, the range and depth in which Jordan displayed to bring humanity to Oscar Grant makes this performance truly unforgettable.

“A Journal for Jordan”- 2021

Box Office: $6,682,648

OK, so technically this movie isn’t a rom-com. But we did get to see Jordan get in his romance bag in this film which just further proves our point. Get this man a good love interest so he can get to work! The people need this.