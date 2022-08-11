Hawaii police officers arrested OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney for murder in the fatal stabbing her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, according to the Miami Herald. Obumseli’s brother believes she would’ve received her punishment earlier on if she was a Black woman.



Following the stabbing of Obumseli, Clenney was being held at East Hawaii Detention Center for rehabilitation for substance abuse and mental evaluation, per the report. Hawaii Police say she was arrested on the strength of an arrest warrant issued by Miami-Dade County, Florida for murder in the second-degree with a deadly weapon. Clenney’s attorney insists the stabbing was in self-defense.

“I’m completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged. We look forward to clearing her name in court,” Frank Prieto told the Florida reporters.

Read a recap of the incident from Miami Herald:

The arrest caps a four-month investigation by Miami police homicide detectives and prosecutors into Clenney, whose killing of her boyfriend during a domestic dispute in a luxury Edgewater apartment garnered headlines across the world. Clenney’s defense attorney insisted that she acted in self-defense and the killing was justified.

But in the days after his death, Obumseli’s relatives called for Clenney’s arrest, saying they did not believe he was ever a threat. She and Obumseli had been dating less than two years, and their relationship had been plagued by domestic strife — she’d once been arrested for domestic battery in Las Vegas, and police had been called to their home in Austin, Texas, on several occasions.

Obumseli’s brother, Jeffrey, said he believes the situation would have escalated if Clenney was Black.

“The bottom line is inextricably clear: Courtney is being treated differently because of her privilege as a wealthy White woman. Within 24 hours following Toby’s death, the detective on the case prematurely concluded this was not a crime of violence,” Jeffrey said via Instagram. Obumseli’s family also expressed their concerns of racial bias in a press conference following the incident.

There seemed to be mixed reactions to the claims of white privilege and bias in how Clenney was handled. Black Twitter seemed disinterested in falling behind Obumseli in support due to his previous social posts bashing Black women.

But does Jeffrey have a point? Consider Ma’Khia Bryant. She was allegedly protecting herself with a knife when her foster sisters attacked her. Though, upon seeing the weapon in her hand, officers barely gave her a few minutes to react before they shot her dead. Clenney, on the other hand, was alive to see both treatment and an arrest warrant.

Ultimately, the jury will have the final say of whether she is guilty.