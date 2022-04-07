Miami police are conducting an investigation into the fatal stabbing death of a man at a luxury Miami high-rise building. The police are calling the incident, which occurred on the night of April 3, a “domestic dispute.”

According to officials, Miami police officers arrived at the One Paraiso luxury building at 3131 Northeast 7th Avenue in Edgewater after receiving a report of a man stabbed at the location. When they arrived at the scene, police found a 27-year-old male victim. He was taken to a local Miami hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police held a woman at the scene of the crime, who was later taken for a mental health evaluation. Her identity wasn’t released. But it is believed that she was the victim’s girlfriend.

Although the local officials have not released the victim’s name, friends have identified the victim as Christian Toby Obumseli. Friends of the couple said Obumseli lived in the building where police found him with his girlfriend. The pair had recently moved to the Miami area together from Texas. Those who knew them say they are stunned by the tragic news of Obumseli’s death.

“He was just really high-energy, bright, intelligent, [he] would bring a smile to anyone,” Josh Ramsey, a friend of the couple, told local media. Ramsey went on to say that after having spent time traveling and socializing with the pair, he is still in shock that their story would come to such a tragic ending.

Ramsey said: