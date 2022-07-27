Shanteari Weems, the Maryland woman who was arrested Thursday for shooting her husband in a Mandarin Oriental Hotel hotel room after she claimed he molested children at her daycare, appeared in a District courtroom Monday for a preliminary hearing. The shooting happened in D.C.



Weems, 50, has been charged with assault with intent to kill. On Tuesday, Baltimore County officials issued an arrest warrant for her husband James Weems Jr., 57, after he was accused of sexually abusing at least three children while working at his wife’s daycare facility in Owings Mills, WJLA reported.

Weems is an ex-Baltimore City cop who left the force 14 years ago. Law enforcement officials said that the domestic altercation began with a shooting in the 1300 block of Maryland Avenue Southwest, D.C. Police stated that a man was shot at least once and a woman suspected of committing the shooting barricaded herself inside the hotel.

Shanteari Weems explained to D.C. cops that she traveled from Maryland to D.C. to meet with her husband on July 20. Upon arrival, she asked her husband repeatedly about child molestation accusations in Maryland. Throughout the trip, she had gotten several calls and messages from parents and teachers about her husband sexually assaulting their children.

When police went to the room where they believed the shooting happened, they asked Weems if someone had been shot inside. She responded, “f—- him, he’s a child molester,” court documents reveal.

Baltimore County officials started investigating James Weems earlier this month after being told about the alleged abuse, a news release states. He is currently facing several charges and is currently hospitalized in police custody in D.C.

Baltimore County police issued a statement last week: