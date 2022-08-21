On Friday, Florida prosecutors objected to the request to keep evidence hidden in the murder case of Courtney Clenney—the OnlyFans model accused of killing boyfiend Christian Obumseli—after Clenney’s defense lawyer asked the court to limit what would be released to the public.

This past April, Clenney—who goes by Courtney Tailor on her social platforms—allegedly stabbed Obumseli with a kitchen knife during an altercation in their high rise apartment.

“It’s been the defense that has been frankly keeping this case within media attention,” said the assistant state attorney of Clenney’s lawyer Frank Prieto. “Mr. Obumseli was dead for five days and the defense was making statements to the media both in print and on television and local news.”

Prieto slammed Miami State Attorney Kathie Fernandez Rundle for sharing surveillance footage at a press conference of Clenney taunting and beating Obumseli in an elevator while he shielded himself and pushed away her advances. The attorney called the release of the video “an attempt by the government to prejudice and taint potential jury members against the defendant.”

Prieto has maintained his stance that Clenney acted in self defense and that Obumseli strangled her. According to The New York Post, the motion asked the judge to ban prosecutors from releasing any evidence without permission from the court. And while he also filed an emergency motion to have Obumseli’s body for inspection, the family’s lawyer Larry Handsfield stated that he had already been laid to rest weeks ago in Dallas.

“It would be sacrilegious and go against [the family’s] religion for the body to be exhumed at any time,” Handfield told the court, adding that such “an extraordinary remedy” would only be traumatizing for the family.

While Clenney was initially cleared by the Miami Police Department after telling them she acted in self defense, she was later arrested after Obumseli’s family hired Handsfield to pressure authorities to continue the investigation.

Prosecutors claim that the social media influencer stabbed her boyfriend of two years with a kitchen knife, plunging it 3 ½ inches into Obumseli’s chest, slicing his subclavian artery, ultimately resulting in his death.

Clenney isn’t fighting extradition and will be returning to Florida.