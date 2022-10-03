Just last month, Dasia Johnson’s dismembered body was found stuffed in two suitcases inside of her Brooklyn apartment. Now the NYPD is questioning one of her ex-boyfriends regarding his potential role in her horrific death. Surveillance photos “obtained from the incident location” have led police to target the ex, along with five other women. Although police have released photos of the suspects, they have yet to be named publicly and no arrests have been made at the time of this post. Sources say all six suspects were spotted in Johnson’s apartment after her murder, as PEOPLE reports.



Johnson’s remains were discovered inside her apartment on September 21 after neighbors complained of a foul odor coming from her apartment, according to the Daily News. Police say a meat cleaver was found near the scene of the crime.

Information obtained by the Daily News revealed that Johnson had filed an order of protection against the ex-boyfriend in question, which prohibited him from being inside her apartment. Her family members are pointing the finger at the building security for not doing their part to keep the 22-year-old safe. Relatives asked security guards to check on Johnson when they were unable to get in touch with her, but say they were turned away.

One of Johnson’s neighbors described the crime scene as gruesome. “It was like something in a movie,” Stephanie Harris told the Daily News. “Not something you see in real life. Blood everywhere. It was nasty. You could imagine what happened to her. She fought for her life, cause there was blood like splattered.” Johnson’s neighbors say she was the victim of “ongoing abuse” at the hands of her ex.

Anyone with information related to the case should call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.