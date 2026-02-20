New Black TV Shows To Watch In 2026

Courtesy of Prime Video

As 2026 continues to power through, there are a bevy of good Black TV shows that you need to check out. And lucky for you, we’re primed and ready to tell you all about this crop of amazing shows and believe us when we tell you–there’s a variety of stellar projects to choose from!

Whether you’re looking forward to the return of some favorites or ready to binge watch something new, keep reading for out list of some of the most highly anticipated shows dropping in 2026 and a few that have already landed! Thank us later.

“Dirty Rotten Scandals”

Synopsis: “Dirty Rotten Scandals: America’s Next Top Model” unveils the dark underbelly of the long-running TV series through the untold stories of former contestants — what was presented as a golden opportunity for aspiring models unravels into a harrowing saga of exploitation, shattered dreams, and resilience. First-hand interviews with the contestants cast light on behind-the-scenes secrets and the steep prices they paid for a shot at being “on top.” The series promised fame and fortune to young girls, but ultimately its creator, Tyra Banks, was the only one who ended up on top. Now, more than two decades after the series premiered, and on the other side of personal and professional turmoil, some of the models come forward to correct the record on the real story behind the cultural phenomenon that was “America’s Next Top Model.”

Premiere Date: March 4

“Imperfect Women”

Starring: Kerry Washington, Elizabeth Moss, Kate Mara, Leslie Odom Jr., Sheryl Lee Ralph

Synopsis: “Imperfect Women” examines a crime that shatters the lives of a decades-long friendship of three women. The unconventional thriller explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that alter our lives irrevocably. As the investigation unfolds, so does the truth about how even the closest friendships may not be what they seem.

Premiere Date: March 18

“Dreaming Whilst Black”

Starring: Adjani Salmon, Dani Moseley, Demmy Ladipo, Rachel Adedeji

Synopsis: Kwabena (Salmon) is on the hunt for his first directing gig. Having previously “sold out” his cousin during the making of his short film, he is determined to avoid repeating the same mistake. When the opportunity to direct the radical color-blind historical drama “Sin and Subterfuge” arises, Kwabena thinks his dreams have come true. However, things aren’t quite as they seem, and he realizes how difficult it is to create something with integrity as he peers behind the curtain of a “progressive” industry.

Premiere Date: Feb. 20

“Cross”

Starring: Aldis Hodge, Isaiah Mustafa, Matthew Lillard

Synopsis: Per a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, season two of “Cross” will take place outside of Washington D.C. and will see some secondary characters get some serious screen time.

“In season 2 in particular, we get to really see Sampson (Mustafa) deal with some emotional stuff,” show creator Ben Watkins explained. “He was a support system for Cross in season 1. Those tables get turned a little bit in season 2 because Sampson’s got his own personal journey that really sends him to some places. And so that was a lot of fun for us.”

Premiere Date: Feb. 11

“Wonder Man”

Starring: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ben Kingsley, Lauren Glazier

Synopsis: Aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams (Abdull-Mateen II) is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film “Wonder Man”. These two actors at opposite ends of their careers doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

Premiere Date: Jan. 27

“Hijack”

Starring: Idris Elba, Christine Adams, Max Beesley

Synopsis: In season two of “Hijack,” a Berlin underground train and its commuters are taken hostage, while above ground authorities scramble to save hundreds of lives. Sam Nelson (Elba) is at the heart of the crisis on board, where one wrong decision could spell disaster.

Premiere Date: Jan. 14

“Paradise”

Starring: Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, James Marsden

Synopsis: Season two of “Paradise” will see Xavier (Brown) searching for his wife Teri out in the world and learning how people survived the three years since The Day. Back in Paradise, the social fabric frays as the bunker deals with the aftermath of Season 1, and new secrets are uncovered about the city’s origins.

Premiere Date: Feb. 23

“Euphoria”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Zendaya attends HBO’s “Euphoria” Season 2 Photo Call at Goya Studios on January 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)

Starring: Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi

Synopsis: While we don’t have an official synopsis yet, according to series creator Sam Levinson, he explained that the events of the third season of Euphoria will take place five years later from where things left off.

“Five years felt like a natural place because if they’d gone to college they’d be out of college at that time. We basically pick up Rue [Zendaya] south of the border in Mexico, in debt to Laurie [Martha Kelly], trying to come up with some very innovative ways to pay it off,” he said per Variety.

Premiere Date: April 2026

“His & Hers”

Starring: Tessa Thompson, Jon Bernthal, Pablo Schreiber

Synopsis: “Set in the sweltering heat of Atlanta, Anna lives in haunting reclusivity, fading away from her friends and career as a news anchor. But when she overhears about a murder in Dahlonega–the sleepy town where she grew up – Anna is snapped back to life, pouncing on the case and searching for answers. Detective Jack Harper is strangely suspicious of her involvement, chasing her into the crosshairs of his own investigation, per Netflix.

Premiere Date: Jan. 8

“The Beauty”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: Jeremy Pope attends the 2025 WWD Honors at Cipriani South Street on October 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Starring: Jeremy Pope, Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, Ashton Kutcher

Synopsis: Per Deadline, “The Beauty” takes place the world of high fashion turned dark when international supermodels begin dying in gruesome and mysterious ways. FBI Agents are sent to Paris to uncover the truth. As they delve deeper into the case, they uncover a sexually transmitted virus that transforms ordinary people into visions of physical perfection, but with terrifying consequences.

Premiere Date: Jan. 21

“The Testaments”

US actress Chase Infiniti attends the Critics Choice Association 8th annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on December 9, 2025. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images)

Starring: Chase Infiniti, Ann Dowd, Lucy Halliday

Synopsis: Per Hulu, the show is based on Margaret Atwood’s Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name and takes place in the dystopian theocracy of Gilead. “Years after the events of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘The Testaments’ is a coming of age story that finds a new generation of young women in Gilead grappling with the bleak future that awaits them. For these young women, growing up in Gilead is all they have ever known, having no tangible memories of the outside world prior to their indoctrination into this life. Facing the prospect of being married off and living a life of servitude, they will be forced to search for allies, both new and old, to help in their fight for freedom and the life they deserve.”

Premiere Date: April 2026

“The Burbs”

Starring: Keke Palmer, Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy

Synopsis: Inspired by the 1989 horror-comedy film of the same name and set in present-day suburbia, “The ‘Burbs “follows a young couple who have reluctantly relocated to the husband’s childhood home. Their world is upended when a new neighbor moves in across the street, bringing old secrets of the cul-de-sac to light, and new deadly threats shatter the illusion of their quiet little neighborhood.

Premiere Date: Feb. 8

“The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Honoree Tracy Morgan attends the 2025 “Made in NY” Awards at Gracie Mansion on June 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Starring: Tracy Morgan, Erika Alexander, Daniel Radcliffe

Synposis: Per NBC, the show centers around “a disgraced former football player, portrayed by Morgan, who is on a mission to rehabilitate his image with the help of award-winning filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Radcliffe). In order to earn back the admiration of his fans and the respect of his family, Reggie will also have to confront the ghosts of his past.”

Premiere Date: Feb. 23

“Beauty in Black”

Beauty In Black. Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie in episode 212 of Beauty In Black. Cr. Quantrell Colbert/Netflix © 2025

Starring: Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith

Synopsis: Season two, part two follows the ruthless, backstabbing family behind a beauty brand–and an underground trafficking ring–that will face a reckoning. Kimmie, the once-unassuming sex worker in their employ, becomes an unstoppable force and is now the one calling the shots after inheriting sole ownership of the family business.

Premiere Date: March 19

“The Upshaws”

Starring: Mike Epps, Kim Fields, Wanda Sykes

Synopsis: Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together.

Premieres: Jan. 15

“Scrubs”

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I090– Pictured: Donald Faison — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Starring: Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke

Synopsis: “JD & Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time — medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way,” per TV Guide.

Premiere Date: Feb. 25