Updated as of 11/7/2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump called for a white University of Kentucky student to be charged with a hate crime after being caught on video drunkenly assaulting two Black students, per Newsweek. The girl, while wobbling on her two feet, was heard spitting racial slurs at a Black student as she threw punches at them.

See Crump’s reaction below:

Advertisement

Sophia Rosing, 22, entered a UK campus residence hall around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, said the report. Kylah Spring was working an overnight shift at the front desk when she saw Rosing stumbling in. Spring told Kentucky Kernel Rosing appeared clearly intoxicated and didn’t look like a resident of that dorm. Spring recalled Rosing trying to talk to the elevator, per ABC 9 Cincinnati.

Per protocol, Spring said she called the resident advisor (RA) and got documentation of the incident. While waiting for the RA to arrive, Rosing reached another level of unruly.

G/O Media may get a commission low-waste beauty The Earthling Co. Beauty for the planet

If the beauty fan in your life is eco-friendly—take a gander at the Earthling Co.’s delightful, giftable options. Buy at The Earthling Co. Advertisement

In the 10-minute encounter, posted to Twitter and TikTok, Rosing throws the ol’ helicopter swing at Spring who then blocked her punch attempts by holding her arms down. Repeatedly, Rosing tells Spring, “You’re a n–gger and you’re a bitch” in a slurred speech. When Spring asked her to stop, Rosing said “Nope.”

“I do not get paid enough for this,” Spring said, laughing in disbelief. Considering the amount of drunkies dorm staff handle after 12 a.m., the job could be a salary paid security job. Spring displayed a remarkable amount of restraint instead of decking that girl in her jaw.

Advertisement

Read on Rosing’s arrest from NBC News:



Police arrested Sophia Rosing, 22, who is white, just before 4 a.m. at a campus dorm on charges of intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct, according to an online record from the Fayette County Detention Center, which says she is being held on $10,000 bond. Late Sunday afternoon, the online jail record identified Rosing as “Jane Doe.” A university spokesperson confirmed that Rosing was the student who was arrested. In his email to students, Capilouto, the university president, said the student employee victim “acted with professionalism, restraint and discretion.” The email also adds that the school’s Office of Student Conduct has launched an immediate review of the assault and that its Student Success teams “are reaching out to the student victims who were subject to this behavior to offer support.” “To be clear: we condemn this behavior and will not tolerate it under any circumstance,” Capilouto said in the email, which promised to update students with more details as they become available. “The safety and well-being of our community has been — and will continue to be — our top priority.”

Advertisement

The university is investigating the incident as well, per NBC News.