Ma$e, Kanye and Other Celebs Who Shockingly Still Support Diddy

While much of the world has already ruled Sean “Diddy” Combs guilty of abuse, human trafficking, and additional sexual misconduct, it seems there’s still a few folks in his corner. From Kanye West to Boosie Badazz, many celebrities have spoken out in defense of the disgraced mogul who’s federal trial is rapidly approaching.

'OPUS' Cast on Staying Sane in Hollywood, The Film's Ambiguous Ending CC Share Subtitles Off

English Ayo Edebiri, 'OPUS' Cast on Staying Sane in Hollywood and the Film's Ambiguous Ending

During an episode of his “It Is What It Is” podcast with fellow rapper Cam’ron, Ma$e said that if he had the chance, he would check on his old friend. “I mean, if my name was on the [visitation] list, I’d go visit Puff,” he said.

Advertisement

“These are the times when you need people to check up and make sure you’re good.” Ma$e continued saying just because he would pay Diddy a visit doesn’t mean he supports the allegations against him. “Not that I condone anything that he allegedly did,” he said. “Until they prove it, you want to make sure that you don’t be like one of those people that [condemns] somebody [who] did good for you.”

Advertisement

To the rapper’s point, Combs was instrumental in Ma$e’s success in the music industry. “He didn’t do all bad, he did some good. He definitely did some good.”

Advertisement

Amber Rose

While on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Amber Rose got candid about what she saw all the times she attended Diddy’s notorious parties. In fact, the TV personality said she never saw anything out of order during a Puffy party. “If these freak-offs are happening, it’s on a completely different day than the actual Puff parties,” she began.

Amber Rose Went To Every Diddy Party & Talks Dr*gs And Baby Oil | CLUB SHAY SHAY

She then clarified that just because she didn’t witness anything doesn’t mean it never happened. “I’ve never seen none of that stuff, but that’s not to say that it does not happen or invalidate people.” At the same time, Rose said she doesn’t believe everything on the internet. “I don’t know, because the internet is fake,” she continued.

Advertisement

“One thing I do know about Puff is that he’s an abuser. You know, he abused Cassie,” she stated. “We all saw the video, it is not okay. But as far as the freak-offs, I don’t know about that.”

Kanye West

Kanye “Ye” West recently doubled and tripled down on his support for Puffy. In a series of X rants, Ye wrote “PUFF WE LOVE YOU.” He even tagged President Donald Trump, begging him to “PLEASE FREE MY BROTHER PUFF.”

Advertisement

If that wasn’t enough, the Chicago rapper also dropped a song titled, “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,” featuring his daughter North West, Diddy, Christian “King” Combs, and Jasmine Williams, as The Root previously reported. Soon afterwards, a leaked call between West and Diddy — during which the two rappers showed their love for the other — sent the internet into an uproar.

Boosie Badazz

When Combs was first arrested, Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz came to his defense, tweeting “i feel DIDDY N JAIL FOR BASICALLY DOING WHAT EVERY OTHER FAMOUS ENTERTAINER HAS DONE.” He continued saying “BUT FACING “LIFE N PRISON “FOR DOING BASICALLY WHAT SO MANY OTHER ENTERTAINER HAS DONE #idisagree.”

Advertisement

Most recently, Boosie had more to say on the matter. “PUFF DO DESERVE A BOND #ibeensaidit,” he tweeted just last month. “HE AINT KILL NOBODY N PEOPLE WHO KILL PEOPLE STILL GET BONDS SOMETIMES.”

Advertisement

Diddy remains behind bars waiting for his trial, which has been rescheduled to start May 12.