Kanye West Claims He's Ready to 'Go To War' With Kim Kardashian, But He Might Be Right This Time...

Another day, another Kanye West social media rant. This time, however, the rapper directed his posts to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, threatening to “go to war” over the ownership of any trademarks related to their daughter North West’s name.



As TMZ reports, West, who now goes by Ye, dropped a series of posts to his X account on Saturday, March 15. One of the posts included a new song featuring disgraced rapper Diddy, Diddy’s son Christian “King” Combs and West’s oldest child with Kardashian, North West. He posted the song, titled “LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE,” directly to the social media account, even though, as TMZ reports, Kardashian tried to get a judge to stop him from releasing the song in the first place.

According to sources close to the outlet, the reality TV star allegedly tried everything in her power to stop the song from coming out. She reportedly sent out legal notices “demanding a cease & desist” and had an “emergency hearing with a mediator and a judge,” which sources close to the outlet allege West did not attend. TMZ also reports that West “promised not to drop the song.”

Just before uploading the song to X, the rapper posted screenshots of alleged text conversations he claims to have had with Kardashian, where the two are going back and forth regarding the trademark of North’s name.

After the rapper wrote “I’m never speaking with you again” to Kardashian in the screenshots he uploaded, she replied, “I asked u at the time if I can trademark her name You said yes when she’s 18 it goes to her so stop I sent paper work over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song To protect her One person has to trademark!”

She continued writing that they agreed when their children were born that Kardashian would get their children’s names and trademarks “so no one else would take them.” He then allegedly replied, “Amend it or I’m going to war And neither of us will recover from the public fallout You’re going to have to kill me.”

West wrote along with the screenshots, “This happened without me being aware How do you guys feel about this,” directly asking his followers for their input.

Kardashian has yet to publicly respond.