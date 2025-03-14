Lip Reader Reveals Alleged Baton Attacker's Speech, Hairstylist Drags Teen Client By Hair For Non-Payment, Racist and Sexist LAPD Recordings Go Public, Kindergarten Karen Pops Off at a Black Woman and Other News Stories From the Week

What began as a viral video of a student athlete smacking a fellow runner upside the head with a baton on the track field has now developed into a pending criminal case. The alleged attacker in question is facing some serious trouble. - Kalyn Womack Read More
The Belhaven University community is in mourning after a star athlete’s untimely death. A sophomore at the Miss. school, Natalie Black, had returned home after her team’s first outdoor track and field meet. But little did the team know that soon after celebrating an unforgettable win, they would be hit with tragic news. - Phenix S Halley Read More
Virginia High School Runner Seemingly Attacks Star Opponent With a Baton in the Middle of a Race, But There’s More to the Story...
A Virginia high school track star was in for quite the surprise while she was running the second leg of a 4 x 200 meter relay over the weekend at the VHSL Class 3 State Indoor Championships at Liberty University: She was seemingly attacked by a fellow sprinter who was just steps behind her. - Noah A. McGee Read More
Black folks have a lot to say about the Maryland hairstylist who went viral for dragging a teen client across a salon floor during a March 2 incident. Jayla Cunningham, 18, is now facing a second-degree assault charge. - Candace McDuffie Read More
Racist, Sexist, Homophobic Los Angeles Police Recordings Just Went Public...They’re Worse Than You Can Imagine
The LAPD just got exposed for a series of disgusting remarks after an individual filed a complaint to the department. From co-workers to applicants, no one was safe from racist, sexist, and homophobic remarks. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Viral Video Shows Karen Popping Off at Black Woman During Kindergarten Graduation, What She Does is Completely Disgusting
If there is one thing Black people can count on, it’s white women acting like total Karens whenever they feel slightly inconvenienced. The latest example of this happened at Meadow Woods Elementary School in Orlando, Fla. during a kindergarten graduation ceremony. - Candace McDuffie Read More
A New York City-based actor who has appeared in “Law Order: SVU,” “Power” and “Boardwalk Empire” is awaiting his fate after he was found guilty of a 2021 fatal shooting. According to Qns.com, 45-year-old Isaiah Stokes was convicted of shooting 37-year-old Tyrone Jones in St. Albans, Queens, as he waited in his car for a friend to show up for lunch. - Angela Johnson Read More
Back in 2022, a teen was nearly caught up in a shooting that could’ve claimed his life. However, police say the shooter stalked him down to make sure he wouldn’t snitch and the end result was terrifying. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Five years ago, in March 2020, COVID-19 changed the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the disease a global pandemic, leading to several cities around the country banning large gatherings, businesses closing down and the NBA postponing the 2019-2020 season. - Noah A. McGee Read More