Lip Reader Reveals Alleged Baton Attacker's Speech, Hairstylist Drags Teen Client By Hair For Non-Payment, Racist and Sexist LAPD Recordings Go Public, Kindergarten Karen Pops Off at a Black Woman and Other News Stories From the Week

News

Lip Reader Reveals Alleged Baton Attacker's Speech, Hairstylist Drags Teen Client By Hair For Non-Payment, Racist and Sexist LAPD Recordings Go Public, Kindergarten Karen Pops Off at a Black Woman and Other News Stories From the Week

A collection of our best posts of the week in news.

A collection of our best posts of the week in news.

Image for article titled Lip Reader Reveals Alleged Baton Attacker&#39;s Speech, Hairstylist Drags Teen Client By Hair For Non-Payment, Racist and Sexist LAPD Recordings Go Public, Kindergarten Karen Pops Off at a Black Woman and Other News Stories From the Week
Screenshot: X, WSLS 10, Photo: Facebook, Instagram, Damian Dovarganes (AP), Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images), Jefferson County Jail, Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capitol Concerts // Rachel Luna // Scott Gries/ImageDirect (Getty Images), Facebook
Lip Reader On Alleged High School Baton Attack in Virginia And New Criminal Developments

Image for article titled Lip Reader Reveals Alleged Baton Attacker&#39;s Speech, Hairstylist Drags Teen Client By Hair For Non-Payment, Racist and Sexist LAPD Recordings Go Public, Kindergarten Karen Pops Off at a Black Woman and Other News Stories From the Week
Screenshot: X

What began as a viral video of a student athlete smacking a fellow runner upside the head with a baton on the track field has now developed into a pending criminal case. The alleged attacker in question is facing some serious trouble.

After Mississippi Athlete Breaks Her Personal Record in Track and Field, the Unthinkable Happens

Natalie Black, 19, died in her sleep on March 1, 2025.
Photo: Facebook

The Belhaven University community is in mourning after a star athlete's untimely death. A sophomore at the Miss. school, Natalie Black, had returned home after her team's first outdoor track and field meet. But little did the team know that soon after celebrating an unforgettable win, they would be hit with tragic news.

Virginia High School Runner Seemingly Attacks Star Opponent With a Baton in the Middle of a Race, But There’s More to the Story...

Virginia High School Runner Seemingly Attacks Star Opponent With a Baton in the Middle of a Race, But There’s More to the Story...

Image for article titled Lip Reader Reveals Alleged Baton Attacker&#39;s Speech, Hairstylist Drags Teen Client By Hair For Non-Payment, Racist and Sexist LAPD Recordings Go Public, Kindergarten Karen Pops Off at a Black Woman and Other News Stories From the Week
Screenshot: WSLS 10

A Virginia high school track star was in for quite the surprise while she was running the second leg of a 4 x 200 meter relay over the weekend at the VHSL Class 3 State Indoor Championships at Liberty University: She was seemingly attacked by a fellow sprinter who was just steps behind her.

Black Folks Are Talking About Hairstylist Who Dragged 15-year-old Client For Pay

Black Folks Are Talking About Hairstylist Who Dragged 15-year-old Client For Pay

Image for article titled Lip Reader Reveals Alleged Baton Attacker&#39;s Speech, Hairstylist Drags Teen Client By Hair For Non-Payment, Racist and Sexist LAPD Recordings Go Public, Kindergarten Karen Pops Off at a Black Woman and Other News Stories From the Week
Photo: Instagram

Black folks have a lot to say about the Maryland hairstylist who went viral for dragging a teen client across a salon floor during a March 2 incident. Jayla Cunningham, 18, is now facing a second-degree assault charge.

Racist, Sexist, Homophobic Los Angeles Police Recordings Just Went Public...They’re Worse Than You Can Imagine

Racist, Sexist, Homophobic Los Angeles Police Recordings Just Went Public...They’re Worse Than You Can Imagine

Image for article titled Lip Reader Reveals Alleged Baton Attacker&#39;s Speech, Hairstylist Drags Teen Client By Hair For Non-Payment, Racist and Sexist LAPD Recordings Go Public, Kindergarten Karen Pops Off at a Black Woman and Other News Stories From the Week
Photo: Damian Dovarganes (AP)

The LAPD just got exposed for a series of disgusting remarks after an individual filed a complaint to the department. From co-workers to applicants, no one was safe from racist, sexist, and homophobic remarks.

Viral Video Shows Karen Popping Off at Black Woman During Kindergarten Graduation, What She Does is Completely Disgusting

Viral Video Shows Karen Popping Off at Black Woman During Kindergarten Graduation, What She Does is Completely Disgusting

Image for article titled Lip Reader Reveals Alleged Baton Attacker&#39;s Speech, Hairstylist Drags Teen Client By Hair For Non-Payment, Racist and Sexist LAPD Recordings Go Public, Kindergarten Karen Pops Off at a Black Woman and Other News Stories From the Week
Screenshot: X/Twitter

If there is one thing Black people can count on, it's white women acting like total Karens whenever they feel slightly inconvenienced. The latest example of this happened at Meadow Woods Elementary School in Orlando, Fla. during a kindergarten graduation ceremony.

NYC Actor Convicted of a Cold-Blooded Revenge Murder

NYC Actor Convicted of a Cold-Blooded Revenge Murder

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 20: Isaiah Stokes at STARZ Madison Square Garden “Power” Season 6 Red Carpet Premiere, Concert, and Party on August 20, 2019 in New York City.
Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

A New York City-based actor who has appeared in "Law Order: SVU," "Power" and "Boardwalk Empire" is awaiting his fate after he was found guilty of a 2021 fatal shooting. According to Qns.com, 45-year-old Isaiah Stokes was convicted of shooting 37-year-old Tyrone Jones in St. Albans, Queens, as he waited in his car for a friend to show up for lunch.

‘No Snitching’ Policy Allegedly Turned Sad, Violent for Alabama Teen

‘No Snitching’ Policy Allegedly Turned Sad, Violent for Alabama Teen

Image for article titled Lip Reader Reveals Alleged Baton Attacker&#39;s Speech, Hairstylist Drags Teen Client By Hair For Non-Payment, Racist and Sexist LAPD Recordings Go Public, Kindergarten Karen Pops Off at a Black Woman and Other News Stories From the Week
Photo: Jefferson County Jail

Back in 2022, a teen was nearly caught up in a shooting that could've claimed his life. However, police say the shooter stalked him down to make sure he wouldn't snitch and the end result was terrifying.

Famous Black Figures Who Died From COVID-19

Famous Black Figures Who Died From COVID-19

Image for article titled Lip Reader Reveals Alleged Baton Attacker&#39;s Speech, Hairstylist Drags Teen Client By Hair For Non-Payment, Racist and Sexist LAPD Recordings Go Public, Kindergarten Karen Pops Off at a Black Woman and Other News Stories From the Week
Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capitol Concerts // Rachel Luna // Scott Gries/ImageDirect (Getty Images)

Five years ago, in March 2020, COVID-19 changed the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the disease a global pandemic, leading to several cities around the country banning large gatherings, businesses closing down and the NBA postponing the 2019-2020 season.

This 4-Year-Old Boy Called Police on Mom for Eating His Ice Cream. Here’s What Happened Next

This 4-Year-Old Boy Called Police on Mom for Eating His Ice Cream. Here’s What Happened Next

Image for article titled Lip Reader Reveals Alleged Baton Attacker&#39;s Speech, Hairstylist Drags Teen Client By Hair For Non-Payment, Racist and Sexist LAPD Recordings Go Public, Kindergarten Karen Pops Off at a Black Woman and Other News Stories From the Week
Photo: Facebook

There's only one person that takes stealing more seriously than police, and it's one Wisconsin kid when it comes to his ice cream. So obviously when his mom stole his prized dessert, the boy set out to make sure she gets what she deserved.

