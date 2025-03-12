Remembering Famous Black Figures Who Died From COVID-19

Five years ago, in March 2020, COVID-19 changed the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the disease a global pandemic, leading to several cities around the country banning large gatherings, businesses closing down and the NBA postponing the 2019-2020 season.

Since then, there have been 100 million cases of people who have contracted the disease in the United States alone; of that number, more than 1.2 million have died.

With that in mind, we look back at the prominent Black figures who have passed from the virus.