Remembering Famous Black Figures Who Died From COVID-19

Coronavirus

Remembering Famous Black Figures Who Died From COVID-19

With it being five years since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic, we revisit the Black figures we lost to the disease.

By
Noah A. McGee
Image for article titled Remembering Famous Black Figures Who Died From COVID-19
Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capitol Concerts // Rachel Luna // Scott Gries/ImageDirect (Getty Images)

Five years ago, in March 2020, COVID-19 changed the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the disease a global pandemic, leading to several cities around the country banning large gatherings, businesses closing down and the NBA postponing the 2019-2020 season.

Since then, there have been 100 million cases of people who have contracted the disease in the United States alone; of that number, more than 1.2 million have died.

With that in mind, we look back at the prominent Black figures who have passed from the virus. 

2 / 17

Colin Powell

Colin Powell

Image for article titled Remembering Famous Black Figures Who Died From COVID-19
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Although he was fully vaccinated, Colin Powell, the first Black secretary of state, died in October 2021 from COVID-19-related complications. He was 84.

3 / 17

DJ Kay Slay

DJ Kay Slay

Image for article titled Remembering Famous Black Figures Who Died From COVID-19
Photo: Scott Gries (Getty Images)

Born Keith Grayson, DJ Kay Slay was a beloved DJ whose work affected several generations of hip-hop fans. He died in April 2022 from COVID-19 at 55.

4 / 17

Charley Pride

Charley Pride

Image for article titled Remembering Famous Black Figures Who Died From COVID-19
Photo: Jason Kempin (Getty Images)

Veteran country singer Charley Pride died in December 2020 at 86. He was known for the songs Kiss an Angel Good Mornin” and “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone.”

5 / 17

Carol Sutton

Carol Sutton

Image for article titled Remembering Famous Black Figures Who Died From COVID-19
Photo: Rachel Luna (Getty Images)

Carol Suttion died in December 2020 at 76 due to complications from COVID-19. She was revered for her work in the popular TV show “Queen Sugar” and the 1989 film “Steel Magnolias.”

6 / 17

Tommy Lister

Tommy Lister

Image for article titled Remembering Famous Black Figures Who Died From COVID-19
Photo: Jason Kempin (Getty Images)

Tommy “Tiny” Lister also died in December 2020 at 62 after showing symptoms of coronavirus. Lister was known for playing Deebo in the 1995 classic “Friday.”

7 / 17

Herman Cain

Herman Cain

Image for article titled Remembering Famous Black Figures Who Died From COVID-19
Photo: Eric Thayer (Getty Images)

Republican politician Herman Cain died in July 2020 from COVID-19 at 74. He was sent to the hospital nearly a month after he went to a Trump rally without a mask.

8 / 17

Fred the Godson

Fred the Godson

Image for article titled Remembering Famous Black Figures Who Died From COVID-19
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

The New York-based rapper died in April 2020 after fighting the COVID-19 virus for weeks. He shared on Instagram that he had been diagnosed with the fatal virus and asked fans to keep him in their prayers. He died at the age of 35.

9 / 17

Wallace Roney

Wallace Roney

Image for article titled Remembering Famous Black Figures Who Died From COVID-19
Photo: Slaven Vlasic (Getty Images)

Long-time jazz trumpeter Wallace Roney died from coronavirus complications around the time the United States went into a national lockdown in March 2020. He was 59. Roney was a protégé of musical legend Miles Davis.

10 / 17

Ellis Marsalis Jr.

Ellis Marsalis Jr.

Image for article titled Remembering Famous Black Figures Who Died From COVID-19
Photo: Rick Diamond (Getty Images)

Legendary jazz musician, educator, and patriarch Ellis Marsalis Jr. died at the age of 85 due to complications associated with the coronavirus. The New Orleans-based pianist played alongside accomplished musicians Cannonball Adderley and Ed Blackwell.

11 / 17

John Davis

John Davis

Image for article titled Remembering Famous Black Figures Who Died From COVID-19
Photo: Nico Schimmelpfennig/picture-alliance/dpa (Getty Images)

John Davis, one of the voices behind the once-popular R&B duo Milli Vanilli, died at the age of 66 due to complications from COVID-19 in May 2021.

12 / 17

Orlando McDaniel

Orlando McDaniel

Image for article titled Remembering Famous Black Figures Who Died From COVID-19
Photo: Bill Wunsch/The Denver Post (Getty Images)

Former NFL player Orlando McDaniel died in March 2020 due to complications from the coronavirus at the age of 59. He was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 1982 NFL Draft. He only appeared in three NFL games.

13 / 17

Bruce Williamson

Bruce Williamson

Image for article titled Remembering Famous Black Figures Who Died From COVID-19
Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP (Getty Images)

Bruce Williamson, who was a member of The Temptations from 2007 until 2015, died from COVID-19 complications at the age of 49 in September 2020. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late August, just weeks after having his gallbladder surgically removed.

14 / 17

Arnie Robinson Jr.

Arnie Robinson Jr.

Image for article titled Remembering Famous Black Figures Who Died From COVID-19
Photo: usatf.org

The Olympian who won a gold medal in the long jump at the 1976 Olympics died of COVID-19 in December 2020 at the age of 72, according to USA Track and Field. He also won a bronze medal in the long jump at the 1972 Olympics.

15 / 17

Manu Dibango

Manu Dibango

Image for article titled Remembering Famous Black Figures Who Died From COVID-19
Photo: Thierry Chesnot (Getty Images)

Beloved African musician Manu Dibango died in March 2020 just weeks after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic. He was 86.

16 / 17

Willie Wilkerson

Willie Wilkerson

Image for article titled Remembering Famous Black Figures Who Died From COVID-19
Photo: Kris Connor (Getty Images)

Willie Wilkers, a close friend of the legendary Aretha Franklin, died in April 2020 after a short battle with COVID-19. He was a longtime Detroit firefighter who became acquainted with Franklin in the 1980s. He was 72.

