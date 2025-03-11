After Mississippi Athlete Breaks Her Personal Record in Track and Field, The Unthinkable Happens

The Belhaven University community is in mourning after a star athlete’s untimely death. A sophomore at the Miss. school, Natalie Black, had returned home after her team’s first outdoor track and field meet. But little did the team know that soon after celebrating an unforgettable win, they would be hit with tragic news.

Bakari Sellers CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Dangers of Trump's Close Relationship With Tech Billionaires

According to WLBT, Black, 19, was in high spirits after breaking her personal record in triple jump during the March 1 meet. “She was like, ‘I’m going to make you proud’ and she did that,” Black’s father, Toiwarn Black Sr. told WLBT. The 19-year-old won second place in her category, with a 11.01 meter jump. And after such a successful day, she went home for the last time.

Advertisement

“Later into the night, still celebrating with family, she [Black] simply laid on the couch for a little nap and never woke up,” Black’s mother, Formeka Black, wrote on Facebook. “I THANK GOD. There was no suffering. HE gave us that much Grace!”

Advertisement

The sophomore was known for her bubbly personality and contagious spirit, according to friends and family. On Friday (March 7), the Belhaven community gathered on the university’s track to honor her life and take one final lap around the track for the star athlete.

Advertisement

“She was so sweet, with the biggest smile. It was very warm,” Black’s teammate Terra Kelly told WLBT during the vigil. “She made you feel like you were welcomed and comfortable always around her.” The sophomore’s kindness wasn’t exclusive to her peers, however. According to her coaches, Black was a stand up athlete who always made sure everyone felt important on and off the track.

“She made me feel seen,” graduate assistant coach Tytavia Hardy shared. “She was the person who took the time [to say] ‘Hey coach how are you doing.’” Assistant Coach Christi DeLaughter added on saying, “We couldn’t have asked for a better athlete or a better person to come and be a part of our team.”

Advertisement

In addition to the Belhaven community, Black’s family also came out to remember their daughter. “She used to always say ‘You have to live mom,’ and she’s right. And that baby lived her life big and happily and joyously,” Black’s mom, Formeka, said.

Mississippi Trackstars Track and Field Youth Club remembered Black on Facebook saying, “Her talent, determination, and sportsmanship inspired countless individuals, both on and off the field. Natalie’s remarkable contributions to the sport will forever be remembered, and her legacy will continue to inspire future generations.”

Advertisement

Her family started the hashtag #RunforNat online. According to Formeka, a memorial service for Black will be held on March 15.