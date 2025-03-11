This 4-Year-Old Boy Called Police on Mom for Eating His Ice Cream. Here's What Happened Next

There’s only one person that takes stealing more seriously than police, and it’s one Wisconsin kid when it comes to his ice cream. So obviously when his mom stole his prized dessert, the boy set out to make sure she gets what she deserved.

According to ABC News, police were sent to a Mount Pleasant home last Tuesday (March 4), after receiving an alarming call. The report came from a 4-year-old boy who said his mother had to be locked up. “Okay, what’s going on?” the dispatcher asked the boy, according to the 911 recording obtained by WTMJ. “Come and get my mommy,” the boy demanded, clearly emotional.

Eventually, his mother grabbed the phone from the boy and told dispatchers “Oh, this little one got the phone, and he’s four.” She continued explaining “I ate his ice cream, so that’s probably why he’s calling 911.”

From there, two officers were sent to his home to verify the clearly urgent matter. When they arrived to the scene of the crime, the four-year-old reportedly told them his mom ate his ice cream and “needed to go to jail for it.”

The good-spirited officers told him calling 911 was only for emergencies, according to body cam footage obtained by AP News. Eventually, the young boy changed his mind and decided “he no longer wanted her to go to jail and just wanted some ice cream,” ABC reported. After the two responding officers verified there was no real danger afoot, they left the Wisconsin family and returned to their duties, but that wasn’t the end of things...

Still haunted by the case of the stolen ice cream, the two officers returned back the next day to surprise the boy with the only thing he wanted: two scoops of ice cream topped with blue sprinkles, according to a Village Of Mount Pleasant Police Department statement. The officers involved even took a picture with the young 4-year-old after the whole debacle was settled.