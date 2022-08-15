Remember when Kodak Black was arrested during a traffic stop in Florida on drug charges? Florida Highway Patrol seized his Dodge Durango, about $75,000 and a bag of oxycodone tablets that were found in the car.

Now, the rapper wants all those things back with the court’s help .

On Sunday, Kodak’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, filed a motion requesting that everything that was seized from the Florida rapper be returned from him. He also claims that Kodak can prove that everything from the car to the cash to the drugs was not involved in any illegal activity, according to TMZ.

Allegedly, the Dodge Durango Kodak was driving the night of the arrest is registered to Sniper Gang, a record label Kodak manages . His attorney also claimed that the pills found before his arrest were prescribed to him. Cohen says that the “Super Gremlin” rapper has been battling chronic pain after he was shot earlier this year in February, along with three others, outside of an afterparty for a Justin Bieber concert in West Hollywood. Black was shot in the leg.

As a result of his drug-related arrest, Kodak was placed on house arrest for violating the terms of his supervised release. When he appeared in court last month, a Florida judge not only placed him on house arrest but also made him pay a $250,000 personal surety bond.

While on house arrest, he will be electronically monitored at all times and can only leave his home for medical reasons, an appearance in court or employment. When he has a live performance, he has to give the court 48 hour’s notice.

Shortly after he was placed on house arrest, Kodak claimed in a series of tweets that he was being racially profiled when he was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol.

In a now-deleted tweet, he wrote, “This Shit bogus Af I feel like This a character assassination issue Kuz theirs no way I should be getting harassed bout my tag being expired, that’s no reason to even search my car in the first place and going to jail about having my medication in the car is insane.”