First, he was arrested during a traffic stop on drug charges. Then his attorney claimed the drugs found were prescribed. Now Kodak Black is being placed on house arrest for violating the terms of his supervised release.

On Wednesday, Black made an appearance in court, where Judge Jonathan Goodman placed the rapper on house arrest and made him pay a $250,000 personal surety bond, according to VLAD TV.



The restrictions on Black are tight. During his time on house arrest, he will be electronically monitored at all times. He has to stay at home unless he leaves for medical reasons, an appearance in court, or employment. Before he does a live performance, he has to give notice 48 hours beforehand and ask a supervising officer if he has to leave his home for other reasons.

Last weekend, the “Tunnel Vision” rapper was arrested during a traffic stop in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. on drug charges. Patrol stopped him because his car tints were darker than the legal limit, but what they found was nearly $75,000 cash and a bag containing 31 tablets of oxycodone.

Although he was booked on charges of possessing a controlled substance without prescription and trafficking oxycodone, his attorney, Bradford Cohen, claimed that the pills found in the “Super Gremlin” rapper’s car were prescribed.

He says Black has been battling chronic pain after he was shot earlier this year in February and that during his time in Kentucky federal prison he was assaulted by guards.

Born Dieuson Octave, the terms of his supervised release include avoiding drug use and not breaking the law. As we know, that’s something that Black can struggle with.

In April 2019, he was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in South Carolina in an incident that involved a teenage high school student.

Later in 2019, the rapper was sentenced to three years in prison on weapons charges but was eventually pardoned by former President Donald Trump during his last day in office along with rapper Lil Wayne.

