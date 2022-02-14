The “Super Gremlin” rapper Kodak Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was one of three people who were shot early Saturday morning outside of a restaurant in West Hollywood where an afterparty for a Justin Bieber concert was taking place, according to NBC News.

All of the victims were taken to the hospital and all of them are in stable condition, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.



In their investigation, the LAPD has said that it is still not clear what started the fight outside the restaurant that led to people being shot. But, the four victims were shot once they came out of the restaurant. The investigation is ongoing.

In a statement, the LAPD said they are looking for a Black male suspect who left the restaurant after the shooting.

From NBC News on what occurred during the incident:

The scuffle occurred outside of Nice Guy, an Italian restaurant. Nice Guy owner John Terzian confirmed to NBC News that Justin Bieber was hosting an after-party inside the restaurant on the night of the shooting. According to footage of the shooting obtained by TMZ, Kodak Black was leaving the restaurant with an entourage that included friend and rapper Gunna. In the footage, they paused to pose for photos with fans. Surrounded by over a dozen paparazzi, a confused fistfight amongst a group of men standing around a red Ferrari in the street spills back onto the sidewalk and is then interrupted by 10 gunshots that send the crowd running for their lives.

Black’s attorney, Bradford Cohen posted about the shooting on his Instagram and verified that the rapper was shot in the leg.

In the Instagram post, Cohen says, “There was an unprovoked attack on an individual Kodak was with, when security and Kodak came to his aid, several shots were fired at them by an unidentified assailant. Luckily, this was all caught on video. Kodak was struck in the leg. It was not life-threatening, he will make a full recovery and he is in stable condition.”

Just last year Black, who is from Pompano Beach, Florida, was among the hundreds of people pardoned (including Lil Wayne) by former President Donald Trump in his last days in office.