More than a week ago, rapper Kodak Black was arrested in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., on drug charges after police officers found nearly $75,000 in cash and a clear bag containing 31 tablets of oxycodone.

As a result, he was booked on charges of possessing a controlled substance without prescription and trafficking oxycodone. Days later, Black’s attorney claimed that the pills found in his car were prescribed and the rapper is using them to battle chronic pain from injuries he sustained after he was shot in February.

Now in another revelation, Kodak himself is claiming that he is the victim in this case.

Advertisement

In a series of tweets he wrote, “This Shit bogus Af I feel like This a character assassination issue Kuz theirs no way I should be getting harassed bout my tag being expired , that’s no reason to even search my car in the first place and going to jail about having my medication in the car is insane.”

G/O Media may get a commission 28% off Lifetime Subscription to CuriosityStream Feed your brain

With 28% off, you too can learn all about Jane Goodall's chimps, or perhaps enjoy David Attenborough’s doc on bioluminescence. Buy for $180 at StackSocial Advertisement

He continued, “Ima Sue these people for every dollar I gotta spend bout this shit !”



Advertisement

The “Tunnel Vision” rapper then claimed he was being racially profiled.

In a tweet, he wrote, “I’m being racially profiled and as a black man in America I deserve my freedom especially with everything I do for my community I should be getting love , respect and support from the authorities ! To move freely , not getting arrested for expired tag and dark windows.”

Advertisement

Popular rappers Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Baby came to Kodak’s defense on social media.



Advertisement

Uzi tweeted, “Everybody know Kodak Jus got shot I seen this Nigga with his scripts Idk why he going thru this shit still Mannn Wtf going on down there In Broward ? @KodakBlack1k you blessed tho fam you will threw any situation that’s put in front of you.”



In the comments, Baby responded saying, “You gotta get the bag an stay low now if days ……..”

Advertisement

Black is now on house arrest for violating the terms of his supervised release after he was arrested in Florida. The rapper will be monitored at all times and can only leave his home for medical reasons, an appearance in court or employment. When he has a live performance, he has to give the court 48 hour’s notice.