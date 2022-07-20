Last weekend, rapper Kodak Black was arrested during a traffic stop in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. on drug charges. Patrol stopped him because his car tints were darker than the legal limit, but what they found was $75,000 cash and a bag containing 31 tablets of oxycodone.

He was booked on charges of possessing a controlled substance without prescription and trafficking oxycodone. On Saturday morning, the rapper was released from Broward County jail.

Now his attorney, Bradford Cohen, is claiming that the pills found in Kodak’s car were prescribed, according to TMZ.

Advertisement

Cohen says that the “Super Gremlin” rapper has been battling chronic pain after he was shot earlier this year in February, along with three others, outside of an afterparty for a Justin Bieber concert in West Hollywood. Black was shot in the leg.

Even months before the shooting, Kodak claims that during his time at a Kentucky federal prison he was assaulted by guards. Eventually, former President Donald Trump commuted his sentence and he was released. The rapper now says that he suffers pain from the alleged attack and the oxycodone pills help ease that pain for him.

G/O Media may get a commission 41% Off LG Oled 55" Smart TV Pretty

Aside from being 55" in size, this OLED TV has over 8 million pixels for truly stunning images, incredibly depth of blacks, and vibrant colors, uses an a7 Gen 4 AI Processor for 4K imaging, has low latency if you’re after a good gaming TV, and even has integrated Google Assistant and Alexa. Buy for $997 from Amazon Advertisement

On the morning of Black’s release from jail, Cohen tweeted, “Never Judge a case based on an arrest. There are always additional facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We will get him a bond today and move forward with resolving the matter quickly.”

Advertisement

Born Dieuson Octave, Black is scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud Miami, we’ll see if this case affects his ability to perform his set.

As we all know, this is not the first run-in with police that the “Tunnel Vision” rapper has had. In April 2019, he was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in South Carolina in an incident that involved a teenage high school student. Later in 2019, the rapper was sentenced to three years in prison on weapons charges.