Roses are red, the sky is blue, Kodak Black got arrested again, does that surprise you?

On Friday evening, the “Super Gremlin” rapper was arrested during a traffic stop in Florida on drug charges, according to TMZ.

In Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Black was driving a purple Dodge Durango when Florida Highway Patrol stopped him because his car tints were darker than the legal limit. Also, his license and tags were expired.

When Black’s, born Dieuson Octave, car was searched, officers found almost $75,000 cash and a clear bag containing 31 tablets of oxycodone. This opioid drug is a pain killer used to treat severe pain after a surgery or injury. It can become highly addictive.

The 25-year-old rapper was taken to Broward County jail and booked on charges of possessing a controlled substance without prescription and trafficking oxycodone.



Black’s attorney, Bradford Cohen said according to TMZ, “Never judge a case based on an arrest. There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We negotiated a bond of $75,000 and we will move forward with resolving the matter quickly.”

On Saturday morning, the rapper was released from Broward County jail.

This is not the first time the “No Flockin” rapper has been arrested. In April 2019, he was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in South Carolina in an incident that involved a teenage high school student.

Later in 2019, the rapper was sentenced to three years in prison on weapons charges but was eventually pardoned by former President Donald Trump during his last day in office along with rapper Lil Wayne. He even went as far to call the rapper “a prominent artist and community leader.”

Outside of his legal troubles, Black was shot earlier this year in February, along with three others, outside of an afterparty for a Justin Bieber concert in West Hollywood. Black’s attorney confirmed the rapper was shot in the leg.