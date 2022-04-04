Embattled rapper Kanye West has reportedly dropped out of headlining the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. According to Variety, sources have confirmed the “Stronger” rapper has pulled out of his closing night performances scheduled to take place Sunday, April 17 and 24. TMZ reports, Travis Scott was going to join Kanye on stage, which probably wasn’t the best choice, but smart decisions haven’t been Kanye’s jam lately.

This comes fresh off the news from Page Six that Kanye recently informed ex-wife Kim Kardashian “he’s going away to get help.” As previously reported by The Root, the Grammy-winner has been under fire for harassing and stalking Kim and her boyfriend SNL cast member Pete Davidson on social media. In recent months, West has posted messages claiming his love for Kim and desire to stay married, while also criticizing her parental skills for allowing their daughter to remain active on TikTok. He has also posted troubling videos displaying violence against Davidson. He even filed to stop Kardashian’s divorce request.

West has found himself on the receiving end of pointed criticism from comedians Trevor Noah and D.L. Hughley, both of whom he proceeded to attack on Instagram, with his racial slurs against Noah leading to a 24-hour suspension from the social media site and cancellation of his planned Grammy performance.

However, just as it appeared the rapper/fashion designer realized he needs to take control of his life and seek help, his Head of Media and Partnerships Jason Lee released the following statement to Yahoo:

“Ye monitors all headlines pertaining to him and his family daily. Most all are being fed to media by ‘sources close to the Kardashians,’ which have been creating a false narrative that not only is untrue but further compromises his goal of creating a healthy environment for the beautiful children he shares with Kim. He’s been focused on taking care of himself, being a present and loving father and a creative genius well before all the false headlines we’ve seen as recent. … If you don’t hear it from his mouth, read it from his social media, or get it from a press release he approved it’s simply false.”

I truly hope Kanye decides to get healthy for himself and his children, because continuing on the path he’s been on lately will not do him or his family any good.

As for Coachella, there’s no official word on Kanye’s status and who could possibly replace him. Looking at the previously announced schedule, the most obvious possible replacements are recent Grammy-winner Doja Cat, who is already set for Sunday’s lineup, while rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion is scheduled for Saturday. Oscar-winner Billie Eilish is Saturday’s headliner, while pop star Harry Styles will close Friday.



The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival takes place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA on April 15-17 and 22-24 and will be livestreamed on youtube.com/coachella beginning April 15 and 22 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.