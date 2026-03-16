The Best Black Fashion From the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party

The
Oscars may be over, but the fashion kept going long after the awards were handed out at the star-studded Vanity Fair after party. The exclusive event, which attracts A-listers from Hollywood, sports, music and more, is the place to be to see and be seen. As expected, there were plenty of Black celebs who showed up and shut down the carpet with amazing looks.
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In case you missed it, we’ve got you covered. Check out some of our favorite Black fashion from the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Michael B. Jordan
Los Angeles, CA – March 15, 2026: Michael B. Jordan attends The Vanity Fair Oscar party held at the LACMA’s new David Geffen Galleries in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Best Actor winner Michael B. Jordan showed up in a brown suit with a double-breasted blazer and the best accessory of all – his brand new Oscar trophy!
Teyana Taylor
US actress Teyana Taylor attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles on March 15, 2026. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix / AFP via Getty Images)
Teyana Taylor took our breath away in a beautiful white Chanel slip dress.
Colman Domingo
Los Angeles, CA – March 15, 2026: Colman Domingo attends The Vanity Fair Oscar party held at the LACMA’s new David Geffen Galleries in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Did you think we could do a style story without including Colman Domingo? The always-stylish star is tailored to perfection.
Queen Latifah
US rapper Queen Latifah attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles on March 15, 2026. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix / AFP via Getty Images)
Queen Latifah wore a gorgeous strapless red gown with a ruffled cape and her hair in an updo.
Olandria Carthen
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Olandria attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Model, “Love Island USA” alum and all-around it-girl Olandria Carthen was a vision in white in this truly angelic gown.
Regina Hall
US actress Regina Hall attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles on March 15, 2026. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix / AFP via Getty Images)
Regina Hall’s nude gown showed off all her curves.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Los Angeles, CA – March 15, 2026: Tracee Ellis Ross attends The Vanity Fair Oscar party held at the LACMA’s new David Geffen Galleries in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Actress and entrepreneur Tracee Ellis Ross made black and white look oh so glam!
RuPaul
Los Angeles, CA – March 15, 2026: RuPaul attends The Vanity Fair Oscar party held at the LACMA’s new David Geffen Galleries in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
RuPaul werked the carpet in a sheer top with a deep V-neck.
Wunmi Mosaku
Nigerian-British actor Wunmi Mosaku attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles on March 15, 2026. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix / AFP via Getty Images)
“Sinners” star Wunmi Mosaku showed off her gorgeous glow in a lavender look that took our breath away.
Ciara
US singer Ciara attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles on March 15, 2026. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix / AFP via Getty Images)
Ciara’s sexy structured top was perfectly accessorized by a beautiful statement necklace.
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade
US actress Gabrielle Union and US basketball player Dwyane Wade attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles on March 15, 2026. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix / AFP via Getty Images)
Celebrity power couple Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade brought an updated interpretation of old Hollywood glam to the carpet.
Usher
US singer Usher attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles on March 15, 2026. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix / AFP via Getty Images)
Usher is the epitome of cool in this oversized blazer.
Misty Copeland
US ballerina Misty Copeland attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles on March 15, 2026. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix / AFP via Getty Images)
Misty Copeland stunned in a form-fitting floor-length look.
Travis Scott
US rapper Travis Scott attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles on March 15, 2026. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix / AFP via Getty Images)
Travis Scott added an interesting element to his all-black look with a leather shirt under his blazer.
Keke Palmer
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Keke Palmer attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Actress Keke Palmer’s velvet dress included sexy side cutouts.
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
US actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles on March 15, 2026. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix / AFP via Getty Images)
Da’Vine Joy Randolph looked gorgeous in this cream gown with lace detail.
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