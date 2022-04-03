Winners for the 2022 Grammys have finally been revealed!
Airing live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, artists across all genres gathered for the biggest night in music on Sunday. The festivities kicked off with an electric performance of “777" from Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak aka Silk Sonic. Lil Nas X later took the stage to perform a myriad of songs off his debut album Montero including: “Dead Right Now,” “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” and “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow, as did Nas, Jon Batiste, H.E.R., and John Legend who performed a special tribute for those affected by the war in Ukraine.
But you didn’t come here for all that small talk, you came here to see the Blackity-black winners and that’s exactly what you’re going to get! And because there are seemingly 50-leven categories, naturally some winners were revealed before tonight’s televised event. Some of those lucky folks include Jazmine Sullivan, Silk Sonic, Tyler the Creator, Questlove, H.E.R., Lucky Daye, and more.
Televised Winners:
Song of the Year: “Leave the Door Open”- Silk Sonic
Best Rap Performance: “Family Ties”- Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar
Best R&B Album: Heaux Tales- Jazmine Sullivan
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Kiss Me More”- Doja Cat
Record of the Year: “Leave the Door Open”- Silk Sonic
Album of the Year: We Are- Jon Batiste
Pre-televised winners:
Best Music Film: Summer of Soul- Questlove
Best Spoken Word Album: Don Cheadle for Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis
Best R&B Performance: TIED—Jazmine Sullivan-“Pick Up Your Feelings” and Silk Sonic- “Leave The Door Open”
Best Rap Album Winner: CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST- Tyler, the Creator
Best Rap Song Winner: “Jail”-Kanye West ft. Jay-Z
Best Progressive R&B Album Winner: Table for Two- Lucky Daye
Best Dance/Electronic Album Winner: Subconsciously- Black Coffee
Best Immersive Audio Album Winner: ALICIA- Alicia Keys
Best Music Video Winner: “Freedom”- Jon Batiste
Best Traditional R&B Performance Winner: “Fight For You”— HER
Best R&B Song Winner: “Leave the Door Open”- Silk Sonic
Best Melodic Rap Performance Winner: “Hurricane”- Kanye West ft. The Weekend, Lil Baby
Best Gospel Performance/Song: “Never Lost”- CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: “Believe For It”- CeCe Winans
Best Gospel Album: Believe For It - CeCe Winans
Best American Roots Performance: “Cry”- Jon Batiste
Best American Roots Song: “Cry”- Jon Batiste
Best Folk Album: They’re Calling Me Home- Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
Best Global Music Album: Mother Nature- Angelique Kidjo
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media: The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media: Soul- Jon Batiste
