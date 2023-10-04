Jimmie Allen Reportedly Focused on Family Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations

Country music superstar Jimmie Allen may be facing a litany sexual assault lawsuits, but the singer is determined to still put family first amid the drama.

After welcoming his third child with wife Alexis Gale toward the latter end of September, a rep for the “Best Shot” singer explained that the two are putting their new child first while Allen figures out a schedule that’s conducive to helping raise his family.

“As of right now, Jimmie and Lexi are focused on their new bundle of joy,” the rep told People. “He’s currently splitting his time between Delaware with the family, along with Florida and California, working on finishing his new music which should be out later this fall.”

The couple, who are also parents to two previous children announced their divorce back in April, nearly three weeks before bombshell allegations were published about the “Drunk and I Miss You” singer.

“After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate,” they said in a joint statement to Instagram. “As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year. Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another. In light of our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time.”

However, it appears the two may possibly be attempting to make amends as the singer previously told People in July that their divorce was “still pending” as he and Gale were trying to “resolve things together as a family.”

As previously reported by The Root, a handful of those things unfortunately include not one but two sexual assault lawsuits filed against him by his former manager (Jane Doe 1) and another by an unnamed woman (Jane Doe 2).

Jane Doe 1 alleged that Allen repeatedly sexually abused her for 18 months after she began working for him in April 2020. She’s suing him for “sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, sex trafficking and emotional distress.” She’s also suing Allen’s management company, Wide Open Music, and its founder, Ash Bowers —the latter of whom she claimed let her go from her position not too long after she came forward with her allegations against Allen to him—for “gross negligence and participating in a venture engaged in sex trafficking, among other counts. Jane Doe 2 is suing Allen for battery, sexual assault, invasion of privacy and emotional distress hinging largely on an alleged sexual assault encounter that was recorded on his cellphone without his consent.

Allen has denied wrongdoing in both cases and has since filed a countersuit against each of the women.