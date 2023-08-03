Jimmie Allen Accuser Fights Back Against His Countersuit in New Motion

Jane Doe 2—one of the women currently suing popular country music singer Jimmie Allen for battery, sexual assault, invasion of privacy and emotional distress—is fighting back against the countersuit he filed against her, filing a motion on Thursday to get that suit dropped completely.

According to People, Jane 2's argument is that Allen doesn’t really have a claim against her because what she did doesn’t constitute the “conversion” claims that Allen’s team have alleged. For context, Jane 2 allegations against the “Best Shot” singer stem from an alleged sexual assault encounter that took place in a Las Vegas hotel room and was recorded on his cellphone without her consent—even thought the singer’s lawyers are arguing that the recording and the sexual act was consensual. They’ve since accused Jane 2 of “‘conversion,’ a civil tort similar to theft that involves someone taking property that doesn’t belong to them” in their countersuit.

Jane 2 lawyers have said that even if their client took the phone as Allen’s lawyer’s said, “it was in order to turn it over to the police as evidence of a crime,” and that “taking disputed property for the purpose of turning it over to the courts or law enforcement for investigation or adjudication is not theft.”

“Allowing a perpetrator to sue a crime victim who turns evidence over to the police for conversion would violate the Nevada Constitution and public policy,” the filing read with Jane 2 later adding that that filing the countersuit is entertainer’s “attempt to harass and intimidate her” for reporting him to the authorities.

Allen’s legal team has since responded to the news of the motion to dismiss his countersuit, saying in a statement:

“We will leave it to the court to determine if taking something without permission is conversion (or stealing)—a lesson that most of us learned when we were young. The facts here don’t support what Jane Doe 2 is claiming, and we look forward to the legal process moving forward and clearing Jimmie’s name.”

This is just one of two women that Allen is countersuing. As previously, reported by The Root, Jane Doe 1—who has been indeitified only as his former manager—alleged that Allen repeatedly sexually abused her for 18 months after she began working for him in April 2020. She’s suing him for “sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, sex trafficking and emotional distress.” She’s also suing Allen’s management company, Wide Open Music, and its founder, Ash Bowers—the latter of whom she claimed let her go from her position not too long after she came forward with her allegations against Allen to him—for “gross negligence and participating in a venture engaged in sex trafficking, among other counts.”

Allen has denied any wrongdoing in both cases and recently announced a new comedy tour in the aftermath since the allegations came to light.