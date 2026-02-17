Inside the Life and Legacy of Jesse Jackson

(Original Caption) Washington, DC: Rev. Jesse Jackson announces his candidacy for the Democratic Presidential nomination 11/3. Jackson is the eighth candidate for the Democratic nomination. He said, “I want the Presidency because I want to affirm my belief that leadership is colorless and genderless.”

There’s no one other than Rev. Jesse Jackson who truly represents the meaning of the American Dream. From growing up in the Jim Crow south to becoming Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s protégé and running for president twice, Rev. Jackson’s life has been nothing short of extraordinary.

As the Black community and the rest of the world continue to mourn the devastating loss of the civil rights icon, we’re diving deep into the life and legacy of Jackson, the man whose career shaped modern politics and the Civil Rights Movement.

Born in the Jim Crow South

(Original Caption) Chicago, Illinois: Close up of Rev. Jesse Jackson, Director of PUSH, (People United To Save Humanity.

On Oct. 8, 1941, Jesse Jackson was born in Greenville, S.C. to Helen Burns, a hairdresser, and Noah Louis Robinson, a neighbor who was married to a different woman. His parents separated early, and Jackson was adopted and raised by his stepfather, Charles Henry Jackson, starting when Jackson was only two years old.

Despite his tight-knit household, Jackson couldn’t help but be influenced by the Jim Crow-era he came to age in, according to Morgan State University. Between growing up in poverty, being born out of wedlock and societal pressures as a young Black man, Jackson decided he was going to do something about his future and the future of Black America.

Choosing College

Veteran American civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson looks after being awarded with the Legion of Honour by French President at the Elysee Palace in Paris on July 19, 2021. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Jackson was always good in school, according to reports. He was even elected his high school class president and participated in multiple sports. That earned him a football scholarship to the University of Illinois, but it didn’t take long for Jackson to leave the predominantly white institution (PWI) to head to an historically black college (HBCU).

Going to NCAT

UNITED STATES – CIRCA 1875: Reverend Jesse Jackson’s march for jobs — around the White House (Photo by Buyenlarge/Getty Images)

Jackson got to North Carolina A&T University (NCAT) in 1960, where he was picked to be the starting quarterback for the football team. The South Carolina native exceeded all expectations once he got to the HBCU. The college is also where he met Jacqueline Brown, who he married in 1962.

Jackson also led student protests on campus before graduating from NCAT in 1964 with a degree in sociology, WYFF 4 News reported.

The Jackson Family

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES: Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson sits with his wife Jackie during services at the Salem Baptist Church on Chicago’s southside 21 January 2000. This was Jackson’s first public appearance since he announced Thursday that he had an illegitimate daughter. AFP PHOTO/Scott OLSON (Photo credit should read SCOTT OLSON/AFP via Getty Images)

On Dec. 31 1962, Jackson married Jacqueline Lavinia Brown. Together, they have five children: Santita, Jesse Jr., Jonathan Luther, Yusef DuBois and Jacqueline Lavinia.

Getting MLK’s Attention

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. walks outside after a morning summit meeting at the St. James Cathedral parish house at 666 N. Rush Street in Chicago on Aug. 17, 1966. Jesse Jackson is walking next to King. (Al Phillips/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

It’s also at NCAT that Jackson started to become active in the bubbling civil rights movement. He met Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1965 during the Selma marches for voting rights. These demonstrations would later become one of the historic markers of the Civil Rights Movement.

Jackson’s tenacity eventually caught King’ Jr.’s attention. He took him under his wing and Jackson was ordained a minister in 1968.

The Assassination of Dr. King

Crowds in Memphis, Tennessee, following the assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr in the city, 8th April 1968. In the centre, from left to right are singer Harry Belafonte, Coretta Scott King with Jesse Jackson behind, Reverend Ralph Abernathy and Reverend Andrew Young. (Photo by Santi Visalli/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

He was notably with Dr. King on April 4, 1968, the day the Civil Rights leader was assassinated at a Memphis motel. In the years following King’s murder, Jackson rose as one of the most prominent leaders of the movement. The national attention often led to conflicts between Jackson and other civil rights leaders.

In 1971, Rev. Ralph Abernathy suspended Rev. Jackson from the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC)– a organization founded in 1957 and led by MLK. In light of his 60-day suspension over “administrative impropriety,” Jackson broke rank completely, resigned from the organization and founded his own civil rights group.

Founding Operation PUSH

American religious & Civil Rights leader and politician Reverend Jesse Jackson points as he speaks from a lectern at the headquarters of Operation PUSH (People United to Save Humanity), Chicago, Illinois, July 17, 1981. (Photo by Antonio Dickey/Getty Images)

In December 1971, Jackson founded Operation PUSH, which stood for People United to Save Humanity. The “S” was later changed to “Serve” from “Save.” Focused on the economic development of the Black community, PUSH helped young people find consistent jobs, pushed for companies to hire more Black executives and work with Black suppliers. The organization also created several inner-city education programs to serve the youth.

‘Run Jesse Run!’

Supporters of the presidential campaign of American civil rights activist Jesse Jackson, New York City, 1984. (Photo by Barbara Alper/Getty Images)

When Jackson announced his bid as the 1984 Democratic presidential nomination, practically no one took him seriously. It had been 13 years since Shirley Chisholm’s failed presidential bid in 1972, and at this point, many Black folks weren’t hopeful they’d ever get to see a Black man or woman behind the Oval Office.

Jackson’s 1984 campaign was poorly funded and the odds were stacked against him as a Black man running for office in America. Still, he totaled 384 delegates in primaries and finished third of eight Democratic candidates. Former Vice President Walter Mondale would go on to lose to President Ronald Reagan, who was overwhelming elected for a second term.

The National Rainbow Coalition

Jesse Jackson, Baptist minister and candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1984, talks with young children while campaigning in Pittsburgh. (Photo by Jacques M. Chenet/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

One key part of Jackson’s presidential bid was reviving the historic Rainbow Coalition. The original 1969 coalition was founded by Black Panther leader Fred Hampton as a way to unite minority struggles. Jackson revamped the movement in 1984, creating the National Rainbow Coalition.

Running for President… Again

In 1988, Rev. Jackson was back again seeking the Democratic presidential nomination. He’d won the Michigan caucuses early in the year even taking the lead before the nomination race. Jackson did much better this time around, gaining more than 1,200 delegates, according to voting data. In the end, former Mass. Gov. Michael Dukakis became the party’s nominee. He lost to President George H.W. Bush.

Jackson’s Troubled Brother, Noah Robinson Jr.

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 29: Reverend Jesse Jackson is photographed at a press conference with the Goodman family (mother Marilyn and brother Martin) December 29, 1983 in New York City. Rev. Jackson is announcing his trip to Syria to secure the release of captured Navy Lt. Robert O. Goodman, Jr. who was shot down over Lebanon while on a mission to bomb Syrian positions in that country. (Photo by Yvonne Hemsey/Getty Images)

Noah Robinson Jr.– Jackson’s half-brother– didn’t grow up in the same household as his older brother. Still, Robinson’s tenacity as a businessman and activist allowed him to pave his own path separate from Jackson. In 1989, however, things took a turn after Robinson was arrested for conspiring to kill a business partner and a witness. The court convicted Robinson for hiring hitmen from the notorious El Rukn gang in addition to other drug-related charges, according to the Chicago Sun Times. He was sentenced to life in prison but after 30 years behind bars, Robinson was released.

“Robinson was convicted of brutal crimes, but he is 80 years old and has now been in custody for almost 33 years,” a judge wrote in light of Robinson’s release. “That is a significant period for the purposes of punishment and general deterrence.”

Merging PUSH and the Rainbow Coalition

Rev. Jesse Jackson shakes hands at the 20th anniversary commemoration of the Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Freedom March, also known as the “March on Washington”.

By 1996, Jackson was looking to refocus his civil rights work. This led him to merge his two most prominent organizations, Operation PUSH and the Rainbow Coalition into one. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition was headquartered in Chicago and grew to hold offices across the country.

‘Both Sides with Jesse Jackson’

From 1992 to 2000, Rev. Jackson was the host of “Both Sides with Jesse Jackson” on CNN. The weekly show was one of the first programs by an African American addressing contemporary social and political issues.

Presidential Medal of Freedom from Bill Clinton

WASHINGTON, : US President Bill Clinton (R) presents the Rev. Jesse Jackson (L) with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the East Room of the White House 09 August, 2000 in Washington, DC. President Kennedy established the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Executive Order on February 22, 1963 and is the highest civilian award bestowed by the United States Government. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO Tim Sloan (Photo credit should read TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite Jackson never holding the highest office, he certainly gained respect as a politician and public speaker. In October 1997, he was appointed by then-President Bill Clinton as “Special Envoy of the President and Secretary of State for the Promotion of Democracy in Africa.” In the role, Jackson traveled to several countries in Africa meeting with leaders like Nelson Mandela and President Frederick J.T. Chiluba of Zambia.

In 2000, Jackson was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Clinton. It is the highest civilian honor any person can be given in the nation.

2001 Adultery Scandal

MEMPHIS, TN – APRIL 03: Rev. Jesse Jackson visits the Lorraine Motel, where he was when Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, on April 3, 2018 in Memphis, Tennessee. The motel is now part of the complex of the National Civil Rights Museum, which is commemorating the 50th anniversary of King’s assassination on April 4, 1968. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In Jan. 2001, Rev. Jackson finally acknowledged publicly that he fathered a daughter out of his marriage. His child with Karin Stanford, the former head of Rainbow PUSH Coalition’s Washington bureau, was born in 1999. “This is no time for evasions, denials or alibis,” he said. “I fully accept responsibility and I am truly sorry for my actions.”

2008 Election of Barack Obama

UNITED STATES – NOVEMBER 04: Senator Barack Obama speaks at an event on election night in Chicago., Jesse Jackson crying (Photo by Ron Antonelli/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

Perhaps the biggest champion of former President Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential run was Rev. Jackson. Given the civil rights icon’s previous runs as a Democrat, watching the first Black man become the head of state was quite the emotional experience for Jackson. On election night, he was captured with tears streaming down his face as election results rolled in on that historic night.

‘There’s a “Ferguson” near you’

CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 06: Reverend Jesse Jackson (C) leads demonstrators down State Street to protest the death of Laquan McDonald and the alleged cover-up that followed on December 6, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago Police officer Jason Van Dyke shot and killed 17-year-old McDonald on October 20, 2014, hitting him with 16 bullets. Van Dyke was charged with murder more than a year after the shooting after a judge ordered the release to the public of a video which showed McDonald backing away from Van Dyke while being shot. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Days after the death of Mike Brown– an 18-year-old Black boy shot and killed by police in Ferguson, MO.– Jackson penned an op-ed for USA Today titled “There’s a ‘Ferguson’ near you.” In the piece, Jackson wrote:

“It reflects what’s happening in America generally,” he said. “When journalists and politicians speak of a dwindling middle class that’s under economic assault and a poor community that’s getting bigger, they’re talking about Ferguson. Independent of the racial demographics and dynamics of Ferguson, Missouri, there’s a ‘Ferguson’ near you.”

Health Problems

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 31: Civil Rights leader, the Rev. Jesse Jackson visits with guests at the National Bar Association’s annual convention on July 31, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. The National Bar Association is the nation’s oldest and largest network of predominately black legal professionals. Former President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak at the event’s awards gala later in the evening. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Baptist minister was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2015 but announced his diagnosis in 2017, according to reports. In 2021, PUSH revealed Jackson had been hospitalized twice– one time related to COVID-19, CNN reported. Jackson also took a severe fall while at Howard University that same year.

Stepping Down from Rainbow PUSH Coalition

SELMA, ALABAMA – MARCH 09: Martin Luther King III, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), Rev. Al Sharpton, Rev. Jesse Jackson, and Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-IL) walk across Edmund Pettus Bridge as they commemorate the 60th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” on March 09, 2025 in Selma, Alabama. Community members and Democratic Congressional leadership mark the day on March 7, 1965 when a group of about 525 mostly African-American demonstrators gathered at Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church and attempted to march to Montgomery to demand the right to vote. The group was met by state troopers and were brutally beaten when they refused to turn back leaving at least 17 hospitalized and 40 others who received treatment for injuries and the effects of tear gas. The annual event which has been dubbed “The Annual Pilgrimage to Selma,” is held the second weekend of every March, consisting of a festival of music, art and historical remembrance leading up to the “March to Restore Voting Rights” across the Edmund Pettus Bridge. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

In 2023, Jackson formally stepped down as the head of Rainbow PUSH Coalition. “I want to see us grow and prosper,” he said during his announcement. “We have the ability to build on what we’ve established over the years.”

The organization has continued Jackson’s message. Last year, they joined Black folks’ boycott against Target after they rolled back diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI). Even last month, members of the coalition visited Minneapolis, during the height of President Donald Trump’s ongoing immigration operation.

The Legacy of Jesse Jackson

Presidential Candidate Jesse Jackson campaign, Ohio, April 17, 1984. (Photo by Robert R. McElroy/Getty Images)

Late last year, Jackson was hospitalized after being diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy. The life-threatening neurological disorder is similar to Parkinson’s disease, which he had been open about in the past. His exact cause of death has not been revealed. Still, his legacy as a powerful orator and history-making activist has earned him respect from political leaders across the spectrum.

“No one else in the Democratic Party was talking about a multiracial, multi-ethnic democracy,” Sen. Bernie Sanders said at an event in Chicago in 2024 celebrating Jackson. “This movement wasn’t just about bringing us together, but about bringing us together around a progressive agenda.”