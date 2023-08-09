In Honor of Whitney Houston’s 60th Birthday, These Are Her Songs We Love to Singing Along To

In Honor of Whitney Houston's 60th Birthday, These Are Her Songs We Love to Singing Along To

We’re warming up our pipes for the songs we can’t help belting out.

Stephanie Holland
Image for article titled In Honor of Whitney Houston’s 60th Birthday, These Are Her Songs We Love to Singing Along To
Photo: Kevork Djansezian (Getty Images)

We don’t need a reason to honor Whitney Houston’s greatness, but as the world celebrates her 60th birthday, it seems like a perfect time to remember the ridiculous number of hits she gave us. Obviously, no one can match her vocals, but that doesn’t stop us from trying. In case you don’t already have an amazing Whitney playlist, here are the songs we love singing along with to help you get started.

I Have Nothing

There has never been a single season of American Idol, The Voice or America’s Got Talent where someone hasn’t tried to climb this vocal mountain. Some succeed, others fail miserably, but that will never stop this powerhouse ballad from being a karaoke staple.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Not only is this song so catchy it’s impossible not to sing along to, but you also can’t sit still. The joy and enthusiasm Whitney exudes literally compels you to dance.

I’m Every Woman

Chaka Khan’s classic empowerment anthem was given new life on The Bodyguard soundtrack. Guys, if you ever walk into a room full of women singing this song, back out slowly and walk away.

I Will Always Love You

Dolly Parton really hit it out of the park when she wrote this beautiful love song. Add in Whitney’s deeply emotional vocals and it’s a track that must be sung at the top of your lungs.

How Will I Know

If you’re in the early stages of a relationship, there’s no better way to enjoy the honeymoon phase than with one of Whitney’s first big hits.

Greatest Love of All

There’s an innocence to this song that reminds us how we fell in love with the singer/actress’ voice for the first time.

It’s Not Right but It’s Okay

As her private life began to make headlines and her “America’s Sweetheart” image slipped, she went into an edgier mode that gave every woman a badass breakup anthem.

When You Believe

If you try to sing along with a duet between Whitney and Mariah Carey, good luck. Of course, the degree of vocal difficulty doesn’t stop fans from going for it. My advice is to just commit to full diva mode and have fun with it.

Count on Me

If you ever run into a group of emotional girlfriends on karaoke night, you will absolutely hear a tear-filled, personal version of this duet between Whitney and her best friend, CeCe Winans.

Saving All My Love for You

Another early classic that never gets old, but watch out for the higher register on this one, because it is definitely not for the faint of heart.

Didn’t We Almost Have It All

Obviously, the Waiting to Exhale star has given us countless breakup anthems, but the way her voice soars here really captures the shock of heartbreak.

All at Once

If you’re in the ice cream and alcohol phase of a breakup, this is your full-throated sing-along jam. Nothing captures those feelings better than Whitney belting: “All at once, I’m drifting on a lonely sea, Wishing you’d come back to me, And that’s all that matters now.”

Same Script, Different Cast

Same Script, Different Cast

This hidden gem is sometimes lost in Whitney’s remarkable collection of hits, but if you want to bring down the house at karaoke night, grab a friend and go full-on scorned woman.

My Love Is Your Love

The end of our queen’s life was full of so much drama, we love celebrating this sweet moment between her and her daughter Bobbi Kristina. Hopefully, they’ve both found peace.

