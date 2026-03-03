If You See These Missing Black Girls, Call For Help!

This story was updated on March 3, 2026: Every 40 seconds, another child in America either goes missing or is abducted, according to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. Black American girls especially—though just a fraction of the population—are disappearing at alarming rates, and demand our attention. Despite only making up a reported 14% of the U.S. female population, they accounted for more than a third of all missing girls reported in 2022, per the U.S. Department of Justice.
Suggested Reading
The following cases highlight just a few of the many Black girls under 18 who are missing across America’s cities as of August 2025, along with any details available for each report, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Their stories reflect a crisis that continues to grow year after year. #Sayhername.
New York
Ni-Lah Jenkins
Ni-Lah Jenkins was reportedly last seen on January 9. She is from New York City and is currently 13 years old. Folks in her missing teen alert are hoping and praying that Jenkins will be found safe and sound. If you have any information about Ni-Lah, please contact New York City Police Department (New York), at 212-741-8211.
Jadia Gaither
Jadia Gaither was reportedly last seen on February 6. She is from Brooklyn, NY, and is currently 15 years old. If you have any information about Gaither, please contact the New York City Police Department (New York), at 1-212-694-7781.
Deangela Jackson
Deangela Jackson was reportedly missing since February 7. She is from Jamaica, NY, and is currently 17 years old. According to her missing child poster, she is believed to be in the local area. If you have any information about Deangela, please contact the New York City Police Department (New York), at 1-212-694-7781.
Madison Agustine
Madison Agustine was reportedly missing since January 15. She is from the Bronx, NY, and is currently 13 years old. According to her missing child poster, she is believed to be in the local area. If you have any information about Madison, please contact the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse, at 1-800-346-3543.
Patrice Washington
Patrice Washington has been missing since August 10. The now 17-year-old is from Bayshore, NY, and was last spotted wearing a black and gray shirt, black bike shorts, and crocs. Her missing child Facebook post states her hair was last seen in “dreadlocks,” although her photo shows a popular hairstyle called senegalese twists. If you have any information about Patrice, please contact the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse, at 1-800-346-3543.
California
Aariana Braggs
Aariana Braggs, now 15, from San Marcos, CA, has been missing since February 25. If you have any information about Saniyah, please contact the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office (California), at (858) 868-3200.
Verlaina Laylani Baker
Verlaina Laylani Baker, now 17, has been missing from Orange, CA, since February 12. Anyone with information is urged to contact local authorities. If you have any information about Verlaina, please contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office (California), at (714) 647-7000.
Halo Anderson
Halo Anderson, now 15, has been missing from Compton since January 23. “This is urgent,” her missing X post reads. If you have any information about Halo, please contact Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (California), at (310) 605-6500.
Jhadae Young
Jhadae Young, now 15, has been missing from San Diego, CA, since January 28. If you have any information about Jhadae, please contact San Diego Police Department (California), at (619) 531-2000.
Ariyah Lynae-Marie Drummer
Ariyah Lynae-Marie Drummer, now 14, has been missing from Bakersfield, CA, since January 9. If you have any information about Ariyah, please contact Bakersfield Police Department (California), at (661) 327-7111.
Texas
Tanya Jackson
Tanya Lajoice Jackson, now 14, has been missing from Waxahachie, TX, since February 2. If you have any information about Tanya, please contact the Waxahachie Police Department (Texas), at (469) 309-4400.
Serenity Franklin
Serenity Nicolette Franklin, now 16, has been missing from Louisville, Tx, since February 19. If you have any information about Serenity, please contact the Carrollton Police Department (Texas), at (972) 466-3333.
Gabryelle A. Porter
Gabryelle A. Porter, now 16, has been missing from De Soto, TX, since February 7. If you have any information about Gabryelle, please contact the De Soto Police Department (Texas), at (469) 658-3000.
Amilleana Kendricks
Amilleana Kendricks, now 16, has been missing from San Angelo, TX, since February 1. No additional details regarding the 16-year-old have been found. If you have any information about Amilleana, please contact the San Angelo Police Department (Texas), at (325) 657-4315.
Florida
Serenity Layla Monique Hammonds
Serenity Layla Monique Hammonds has been missing from Leesburg, FL, since February 12. No additional details regarding the now 16-year-old have been released. If you have any information about Serenity, please contact the Leesburg Police Department (Florida), at (352) 787-2121.
Franceska Francois
Franceska Francois has been missing from Miami, FL, since February 10. Additional details regarding the now 16-year-old have not been released. If you have any information about Franceska, please contact the Miami Gardens Police Department (Florida), at (305) 474-6473.
Morgan Renee Fairley
Morgan Renee Fairley, 16, has been missing from Lutz, FL, since January 15. The now 16-year-old was last seen January 15, per her missing poster. If you have any information about Morgan, please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (Florida), at (813) 247-8200.
Viriginia
Jaiilah Leshae Mitchell
Jaiilah Leshae Mitchell, now just 7 years old, has been missing from Newport News, VA, since February 7. According to her Missing poster, the young girl was last seen at the “Safe Haven Center” wearing “a large blue coat and blue and pink shoes.” If you have any information about Jaiilah, please contact the Newport News Police Department, at (757) 247-2500.
Disclaimer: All children listed in this story were reported missing as of the publication date, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. For the most up-to-date information, please contact the organization’s 24-Hour Call Center, at 1-800-843-5678.
Straight From
Sign up for our free daily newsletter.