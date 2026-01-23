How Vanessa Williams, the First Black Woman to Win Miss America, Lost Her Crown to Scandal But Reemerged a Queen

US singer Vanessa Williams sings the US anthem before the 2025/2026 NBA season basketball match between the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic at the O2 Arena in London on January 18, 2026. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP via Getty Images)

Vanessa Williams made history on Sept. 17, 1983, when she became the first Black woman to earn the title of Miss America. But her reign was cut short when she was forced to resign after nude photos of her were released to the press without her consent.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Confederate Memorial Day Is A Holiday? Here Are 5 States That Celebrate To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Confederate Memorial Day Is A Holiday? Here Are 5 States That Celebrate

Despite this setback, Williams, a multi-talented performer, built a legendary career marked by GRAMMY and Emmy award-winning performances. Decades after competing for the Miss America title, fans still look to her TikTok for insights on aging gracefully.

From her Bronx roots to surviving childhood sexual abuse and facing public scrutiny as a young adult, this is the story of Vanessa Williams.

Born in the Bronx

@officialvanessawilliams Looking back, I am so grateful for the independence my parents instilled in me. No matter what you do in life, being able to rely on yourself and solve problems will help you thrive. ♬ original sound – Vanessa Williams

Vanessa Lynn Williams was born on March 18, 1963, in the Bronx. The oldest of two children, Vanessa’s parents raised her and her brother in suburban Millwood, where they worked as music teachers in the public school system.

In a post on TikTok, Williams praised her parents for raising her and her brother to be independent, which she said has helped them thrive in life.

Musical Roots

(Original Caption) Atlantic City, New Jersey: Miss America 1984, Vanessa Williams of New York, is all smiles as she poses for photographs after becoming the 63rd Miss America and the first Black woman in the history of the pageant to be crowned here, late September 17.

Williams grew up surrounded by music, with parents who nurtured her love of the arts. She played the piano, violin and French horn, and she studied classical and jazz dance. With her sights set on performing, Williams dreamed of becoming the first Black woman to join the Radio City Rockettes.

“I was lucky to have parents that not only made their living through the arts,” Williams told American Songwriter in an interview. “But also believed in the arts. Music was a requirement in our household.”

After graduating high school with a Presidential Scholarship for Drama, Williams continued her education at Syracuse University’s theater arts program from 1981 to 1983.

Allegations of Abuse

LOS ANGELES – 1984: Actress Vanessa Williams poses for a portrait in 1984 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

Although Williams grew up in a loving home, she has spoken about being sexually abused at age 10 by a female teenage family friend. On Jamie Laing’s “Great Company” podcast, Williams explained she hid the incident from her parents for years, not wanting to upset her father after his brother’s death.

“It was a different time. It is not an excuse, but it is also kind of sad when you realize it’s happened to so many people. It was heartbreaking,” she said.

Williams went on to say that being victimized at such a young age robbed her of some of her innocence and led to her being more promiscuous in her teenage years.

“It awakens your sexuality at an age where it shouldn’t be awakened,” the Ugly Betty alum said.

Making History

While she was a student at Syracuse, an acquaintance convinced Williams to enter the Miss Greater Syracuse pageant. She won the title and went on to become Miss New York in 1983. That win set her up for a moment that would change her life forever.

After impressing the judges with her beauty and talent, Williams made history on September 17, 1983, when she became the first Black woman to win the Miss America pageant.

The Pictures That Changed Everything

Screenshot: YouTube

But Willams’ reign didn’t last long. Ten months after she was crowned Miss America, she gave up her title in a July 23, 1984, press conference after nude photos she took two years before the pageant were released to the public and published in Penthouse magazine without her consent.

In an interview with Anderson Cooper, Williams said she met photographer Tom Chiapel while she was a 19-year-old student at Syracuse and agreed to allow him to take the photos of her on the condition that she could not be identified and that they would never be made public.

Then-Miss New Jersey Suzette Charles, who was the pageant runner-up, replaced Williams after she stepped down. The Temple University student became the second Black woman to wear the crown.

Judged From Both Sides

Despite being chosen to represent her country as Miss America, Williams says she received criticism from all sides – some from people who accused her of not being Black enough, and some from others who weren’t ready to see a woman of color in the role.

“People who hadn’t even seen the pageant or heard me sing said the reason why she won the pageant is because she had light eyes,” she told Oprah Winfrey in an interview. “That hurt me a lot because here I was being this representative that I had no idea that I ever would be, but then being in Selma, Alabama, and having police outside my motel room 24 hours because I was Black and getting death threats. “

Launching Her Acting Career

Throughout her career, Williams has more than shown and proved that she’s got range. In 1997, Vanessa Williams had her breakout acting role in the hit family film “Soul Food.” In the film, she played oldest daughter Teri Joseph, a successful attorney who is often called on to be the family’s ATM.

“The Right Stuff”

Williams didn’t stop at acting. In 1988, she released the upbeat track “The Right Stuff,” which rose to number one on the Billboard Dance Singles charts. The song also gave her the perfect opportunity to show off her dance talents (and a fierce lace bodysuit) in the music video.

Broadway Bound

In 1994, Williams made her Broadway debut, taking on one of the lead roles in the musical “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” Her singing, dancing and acting talents were on full display at every show, and Williams’ performance received rave reviews.

The New York Times, which called Williams “sleek, proud and breathtakingly confident,” wrote in their show’s review: “Ever since it opened more than 14 months ago, ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ has been one of Broadway’s most thrilling musicals. Now that Vanessa Williams has joined the cast, it is also the sexiest.”

“Save The Best For Last”

Just a few years later, Williams had another hit on her hands with the 1991 ballad “Save the Best for Last.” The song, written by Phil Galdston, Wendy Waldman and Jon Lind, rose to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, where it held its place for five weeks.

Roles We All Remember

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – SEPTEMBER 21: (L-R) Actresses Vanessa L. Williams, Brenda Strong, Marica Cross, Eva Longoria and Felicity Huffman attend the Disney ABC Television Host “Desperate Housewives” Final Season Kick-Off Party at Universal Studios on September 21, 2011 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

In the early 2000s, Vanessa Williams was a fixture on primetime network television. Among her most notable roles, she went on to slay as Wilhelmina Slater, the ruthless creative director on ABC’s comedy-drama “Ugly Betty” and Renee Perry, a fashionably fly New Yorker who moves onto Wisteria Lane on the hit drama “Desperate Housewives.”

A Public Apology

More than 30 years after the nude photo scandal, the Miss America Organization issued a public apology to Williams and her mother Helen during the 2016 pageant, where Williams returned to serve as head judge.

“I want to apologize to you for anything that made you feel any less than the Miss America you are,” said then-President Sam Haskell.

Williams’ mother was in the audience to hear the apology, something Vanessa believed was an important part of the healing process. In an interview with ABC’s Robin Roberts, Williams said her mother was nearly shattered by the scandal and was confronted with “an incredible amount of shame and humiliation” after the photos were made public.

But Williams’ Miss America successor, Suzette Charles, thinks the apology was just for television.

“I don’t know what that was all about. I have a feeling that was about ratings,” she told Inside Edition in a 2015 interview.

Dare to Be Different

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 19: Singer/actress Vanessa Williams (C) is joined by her children Devin Hervey, Melanie Hervey, Jillian Hervey and Sasha Fox, mother Helen Williams and brother actor Chris Williams (R) as she receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 19, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

One of Vanessa Williams’ most important roles is that of proud mother. She shares three children: Melanie, Jillian and Devin, with her first husband, Ramon Hervey II. She also shares a daughter, Sasha Gabrielle Fox, with former NBA player and actor Rick Fox, to whom she was married from 1999 to 2004.

Williams has always encouraged her kids to pursue their creative passions, saying in an interview, “It is fun to see my kids find themselves. I always told [them], ‘Dare to be different. Why be like everybody else? Don’t be afraid to be yourself.’”

Talent Runs in the Family

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 02: Singer Jillian Hervey of Lion Babe and her mom, actress Vanessa Williams, attend the Lion Babe “Begin” Listening Party at The Roxy Hotel on February 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/Getty Images)

These days, Williams’ daughter Jillian Hervey is holding her own in the music business as one-half of the R&B-dance duo Lion Babe. In an interview with Tamron Hall, Williams sang Jillian’s praises and called the opportunity to watch her establish herself as an artist “a blessing.”

“She’s grown up watching me do my thing for her whole life, backstage on Broadway, in the recording studio, on movie sets,” she said. “She’s seen it all, so the fact that she is obviously talented enough to make it a career and then doing the best, I’m so proud.”

A Timeless Beauty

Over 40 years after she won Miss America, Vanessa Williams is still as stunning as ever, which is probably a 2024 video she posted of her top 5 natural beauty hacks got over 6,000 likes on TikTok.

“Gosh you age like fine wine—stay beautiful!” wrote someone in the comments.

A “Game-Changer”

In a Jan. 12 interview with Hello! magazine, Williams revealed that she has been taking the GLP-1 weight loss drug Mounjaro for two years. She called the drug a “game‑changer” that has helped her manage her weight after years of battling menopause symptoms.

“When I turned 60, I was like: ‘I want to be here for a long time, and I want to look my best. So what am I going to do?” she said. “My 50s were hard. I started perimenopause in my late forties, but suddenly, at 51, it’s crazy how your body changes. You feel out of control because you’re working out the same way, eating the same, and your body is not reacting the way it used to.”

But some fans are expressing their concern about Williams’ weight loss, saying the multi-talented beauty had no need for drugs.

“Who called Vanessa Williams fat?” said @everybodyhatekrissy on TikTok. “Vanessa Williams to me is one of those Black beauty icons that we cherish in the Black community, real, real, real bad…She looks good, but she does look thin.”