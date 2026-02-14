How Detroit’s Racially Charged History Paved the Way For Its Comeback

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES – 2024/06/13: Monument The Spirit of Detroit. Full length of the bronze statue created by Marshall Fredericks. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

At 139 square miles, Detroit has the heart of a big city and the soul of a familiar friend. There is a 77 percent Black majority, according to Neilsberg — and most are separated by no more than three degrees. To Detroiters, “What up doe?” is not just a greeting but a vibe check.

Home to Belle Isle Park — the island between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, Canada — the city was once called the “Paris of the Midwest.” Its French roots endure in street names like Lafayette and Cadieux and Albert Kahn’s ornate Art Deco towers. In “The D,” Vernors ginger ale is medicine and late-night coney dogs are the norm.

Detroit’s “cool” revitalization rests on its foundation: Black migration, labor and resilience through systemic neglect.

The $5-a-Day Revolution

(Original Caption) In 1913 this was final assembly line at the Ford Motor Company’s Highland Park plant. Bodies were skidded down the wooden ramp and lowered onto the chassis as they moved along below. Crude as it may seem today, productions schedules were broken daily.

Ford’s Model T, the first mass-produced car, was launched in Detroit in 1908. Ford’s 1913 moving assembly line boosted production, but created grueling, monotonous work. With turnover at 370 percent, Ford nearly doubled wages, offering $5 a day in 1914.

The first auto company to hire Black workers, Ford became the largest employer of African Americans by the end of World War I. Many fled Jim Crow laws in the South, and Detroit’s Black population grew from 6,000 to 41,000 between 1910 and 1920.

Polish, Arab, and other immigrants also worked in Ford’s factories and put down roots in communities across metro Detroit.

Segregation in the Motor City

Social progressiveness did not mean equality. Historians note that Black factory workers were assigned the dirtiest and most hazardous jobs, with sections of the River Rouge complex nicknamed the “house of murder.”

In housing, “restricted covenants and deeds” confined 85 percent of Black Detroiters to overcrowded and subpar conditions of the Black Bottom neighborhood, historian Ken Coleman told WDET. Professionals and middle-class families who sought homes in predominantly white neighborhoods were met with violence.

The Mob at Dr. Sweet’s Home

Detroit, Michigan, The Dr. Ossian Sweet home and memorial park. When Sweet moved his family into this then-all white neighborhood in 1925, a mob inspired by the Ku Klux Klan tried to force them out. Defenders of the home fired on the mob, killing one white man. Sweet and 10 others were charged with murder; they were defended by the NAACP and Clarence Darrow. (Photo by: Jim West/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

In 1925, Dr. Ossian Sweet, a 31-year-old Black physician who practiced in Black Bottom, bought a home in an all-white Detroit neighborhood. Hostile residents prompted Sweet to call on relatives and friends, armed for protection, the Detroit Historical Society notes.

A mob surrounded the house, throwing rocks and bottles and yelling threats. Gunfire from inside killed one man, and the mob grew to 5,000. Sweet and 10 others were charged with murder.

Backed by the NAACP and defended by famous trial lawyer, Clarence Darrow, Dr. Sweet’s brother, Henry, was acquitted. The remaining charges were dismissed.

Paradise Valley

By the 1930s, Black Bottom housed more than 100,000 residents, and its neighbor, Paradise Valley, was a cultural hub for Black business, culture and entertainment.

Listed in the Green Book as a haven for travelers, the neighborhood’s jazz clubs, doctors’ offices and Black-owned businesses earned it the nickname “Harlem of Detroit.” It drew headliners like Duke Ellington, Billie Holiday and “Hello, Detroit” singer Sammy Davis Jr.

Race Riot of 1943

Police officers restrain a person, watched bystanders on the far side of the road, as trouble flared when white tenants sought to prevent African Americans from moving into the Sojourner Truth Housing Project in Detroit, Michigan, February 1942. (Photo by Arthur Siegel/Anthony Potter Collection/Archive Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

During WWII, the NAACP warned officials that “all hell will break loose in Detroit” if they did not act against police violence, racist mob attacks and job discrimination. Less than a year after the warning, 34 people died in the Detroit Race Riot of 1943. Twenty-five of those who lost their lives were Black, and most were killed by police.

Mid-Century Boom to Bust

The Temptations, Steve Wonder (centre front), the Supremes, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles (centre back), Martha and the Vandellas (right back) pictured circa 1964. (Photo by King Collection/Avalon/Getty Images)

At its peak in the 1950s, Detroit was home to nearly two million people. The auto industry powered middle-class dreams, and Motown Records began turning talent into hitmakers from a modest two-story house in Detroit’s New Center Area. However, a 1958 recession pulverized Detroit’s auto industry, leaving more than 25,000 residents — nearly 20 percent of them Black — jobless for more than a year.

Urban Renewal

Night view, Detroit, Michigan, 1951. (Photo by PhotoQuest/Getty Images)

As automakers fled the city for cheaper labor or automated technology, Detroit lost more than 130,000 auto jobs between 1948 and 1967. “Urban renewal” obliterated neighborhoods, bulldozing them for freeways. Black Bottom and Paradise Valley were demolished for I-375 by the early 1960s, displacing thousands.

Detroit’s Dream Speech

6/23/1963-Detroit, MI-ORIGINAL CAPTION READS: Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. leads parade through downtown Detroit.

Two months before the March on Washington, Detroit marched on Woodward Avenue. On June 23, 1963, 125,000 people joined the Walk to Freedom and Martin Luther King Jr. delivered a version of “I Have a Dream” at Cobo Hall.

It was a call to action that didn’t just confront Southern segregation, but called out Northern hypocrisy of housing, schools, policing and employment, demonstrating that Detroit’s civil rights struggles were deeply tied to neglect.

The ‘1967 Detroit Riot’ (’12th Street Riot’)

Elevated view of fire-gutted brick buildings, destroyed during recent rioting in Detroit, Michigan, July 1967. (Photo by UPI/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

What started as a police raid on a west-side “blind pig”(an illegal after-hours party) became five days of rebellion. A loosely trained National Guard of 9,000, armed with military-grade weapons, was deployed to hunt for “snipers” in Black neighborhoods. In the end, 43 people were killed (33 of them Black residents), 1,200 were injured and 7,200 were arrested.

A commission later connected the uprising to disinvestment, segregation and harassment, but nothing changed and many hard-hit neighborhoods never recovered.

The ‘Murder Capital’ Era

(Original Caption) Detroit, Michigan: A Detroit policeman used his car to hold order for the more than 1,500 persons who lined the streets for another cheese giveaway. On a snowy cold morning, people waited more than two hours for processed cheese, powered milk, and butter.

By the end of the Great Migration in 1970, 660,000 African Americans called Detroit home, according to Ford From the Road. Detroit elected its first Black mayor, Coleman Young, in 1973, as white flight accelerated and the city earned the label “Murder Capital.”

In the 1980s, Detroit’s infamous Young Boys Incorporated (YBI) led organized drug crime, violence surged, police corruption rose and Devil’s Night arson became an annual spectacle. Many Black families left Detroit, seeking greater safety and better schools in suburbs like Southfield and Oak Park.

The ‘Bad Boys’ Years

PORTLAND, OR – 1990: NBA Commissioner David Stern delivers the 1990 NBA Championship trophy Detroit Pistons owner Bill Davidson and players after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers during game 5 in 1990 at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1990 NBAE (Photo by NBA Photos/NBAE via Getty Images)

A reflection of the city’s gritty reputation, the Detroit Pistons went hard with physicality and talent, claiming back-to-back national championships in 1989 and 1990, led by Isiah Thomas. The “Bad Boys” identity became a mark of defiant pride for the entire region.

Kilpatrick’s Hope and Scandal

DETROIT, MI- AUGUST 08: Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick appears before Judge Thomas Jackson for an emergency appeal hearing in Wayne County Circuit Court August 8, 2008 in Detroit, Michigan. The mayor was ordered to jail August 7th for violating the conditions of his bond. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

When Kwame Kilpatrick was elected in 2002 at just 31, Detroit had recently opened three commercial casinos and bet big on the “Hip-Hop Mayor.” By the time the “Malice at the Palace” brawl erupted in 2004, rumors were swirling about a party at the Manoogian Mansion and the mysterious shooting of exotic dancer Tamara Greene.

Explicit text messages with his chief of staff, use of a city-leased red Lincoln Navigator, and a web of bribery accusations led Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy to indict Kilpatrick in 2008, forcing his resignation.

Autos Saved, City Sacrificed

WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 19: U.S. President George W. Bush makes statements about the plan to assist automakers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House December 19, 2008 in Washington, DC. Bush announced 17.4 billion dollars in loans to General Motors and Chrysler in exchange for concessions from the companies and workers. (Photo by by Ken Cedeno-Pool/Getty Images)

After the Great Recession hit, the federal government rescued General Motors and Chrysler in 2008 because the corporations were deemed “too important to fail,” but the City of Detroit had no safety net. Emergency management replaced elected leadership in a city that was 80 percent Black.

$18 Billion Collapse

DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 2: William Davis of Detroit, Michigan, a City of Detroit retiree who worked for the city’s water treatment plant for 24 years, protests at the start of the City of Detroit’s historic bankruptcy trial at th Federal Courthouse September 2, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. The trial will determine whether to approve the city’s $18 billion bankruptcy plan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Detroit was pushed into bankruptcy, putting the unthinkable on the line: pensions and retiree benefits. According to CBS News, in 2013, the City owed benefits to about 21,000 retirees, totaling $3.5 billion in pensions and $5.7 billion in health coverage.

Climbing Out

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 26: An elevated overall general view of fans filling the area outside of the draft stage during the second round of the NFL football draft at Campus Martius Park on April 26, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

Mike Duggan’s 2014 election marked a turning point, and Detroit exited bankruptcy by year’s end. Under his leadership, downtown revitalization accelerated: the Riverwalk expanded, Little Caesars Arena opened, blight removal increased and the city landed national events like the 2024 NFL Draft.

But as corporate investment returned, Gallup found that quality education and safety remained residents’ primary concerns. Black Detroiters also continued to cite pressing need for affordable housing, jobs and neighborhood services.

A Rebranded City

DETROIT, MI – JUNE 27: The Hudson’s Detroit building at sunset during the game between the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins on Friday June 27, 2025 at Comerica Park in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Since 2024, Michigan Central Station has reopened, construction began on the Hudson’s tower and luxury retailers line the Q Line corridor. Downtown hosts the annual tree lighting, the Detroit Grand Prix and the Ford Fireworks over the Detroit River. Much of this revival reflects developer Dan Gilbert’s vision in Downtown and midtown.

As gentrification trades blight for joggers, dog walkers and mural art, the poverty rate has risen to nearly 35 percent, and senior homeowners struggle to pay taxes and utilities.

What’s Next

In January, Detroit elected its first Black female mayor, Mary Sheffield, whose vision brings policy and people together. As new chapters are written at City Hall, the Spirit of Detroit proudly wears jerseys for four professional sports teams, the bronze Joe Louis fist suspended in mid-air, and the city preps for epic summer days and nights.

Detroit’s identity is reflected in its motto: “Speramus Meliora; Resurget Cineribus”—we hope for better days; it shall rise from the ashes.