Graphic Images: New Details Emerge in Horrid Racial Attack of Portland Food Truck Owner

The Portland Police Bureau has identified the suspect accused of violently attacking a Black food truck owner while yelling racial slurs, according to Fox 12 News. Initial reports of the incident say the police thought they were responding to a pedestrian hit by a car until they arrived and saw the man’s bloodied face.



Darell Preston, owner of LoRell’s Chicken Shack, told authorities he was delivering food when he was ambushed, unprovoked, by the punches and kicks of 40-year-old Daniel Thomas Warren. A video taken by a driver captured the incident as well as a clear view of Warren’s face as he walked away from Preston tucking his bloody knuckles into his jacket pockets. According to the Multnomah County Detention Center, Warren was sentenced in October 2021 for coercion, assault and multiple domestic violence charges.

The police bureau confirmed the case is now being investigated as a bias crime by the Major Crimes Team based on the description of Warren’s alleged racist slur tirade. However, the culprit is still at large.

Earlier this week, attorney Alicia LeDuc Montgomery released a statement announcing that she is representing Darell Preston, owner of LoRell’s Chicken Shack on Foster Road, who was the victim of that assault. The attacker hit Preston in the head and continued beating him, the law office said, knocking him to the ground and yelling racial slurs. The attack and racial slurs continued as Preston tried to get up. “I hit you, nigger! stay on the ground!” LeDuc Montgomery quoted the attacker as saying.

Preston’s attorney said requests from the police bureau or Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office for more information on the suspect or pursuance of charges have gone unanswered. Now, the wonder if the police did not take the attack seriously. Preston’s attorneys are investigating the timeliness of the government’s response, per the report.

“Any arrest must be based on probable cause and will stand up to scrutiny in any future criminal court proceeding. A misstep now could prevent justice from being served later, and we have dedicated and professional detectives working hard to do things right,” Sgt. Kevin Allen said via KGW8.