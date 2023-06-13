Residents in Mt. Sterling, K y. , awoke to a disturbing message on their car windows over the weekend. According to social media posts from locals and the police department, several residents found flyers addressed from the local Ku Klux Klan chapter promoting a “neighborhood watch.”

The flyers, which were pur ported to be from the Trinity White Knights chapter of the KKK, read, “You can sleep soundly tonight. The Klan is awake.” The flyer went on to ask residents, “Are you having problems in your neighborhood? Report crime and drug dealers.”

It’s worth noting that Mt. Sterling is an overwhelmingly white community. Over 92 percent of residents in the city are white. Local officials and law enforcement say they’re taking the flyers seriously.

“Investigators are working to identify the individuals, and we are asking the public for their help,” wrote the Mt Sterling Police Department. “We have copies of the flyers, so feel free to throw yours in the trash, where they belong. The M.S.P.D. and City of Mt. Sterling does not tolerate any kind of hate or bigotry in our community.”

The department also encouraged anyone who finds a flyer to contact them at (859) 498-8899 to assist them in their investigation. Although they insist there is no reason to hold on to the flyer.

Still, despite the messages from the police, people are understandably concerned. “My dad found this in the driveway in Mt. Sterling, KY, and said they’re in the driveways throughout their subdivision and in the neighboring subdivision,” someone wrote on Twitter. “How unbelievably frightening.”

Montgomery County Judge-Executive Chris Haddix told the Lexington Herald-Leader that he and his neighbors were deeply disturbed by the messages. “I think they were disturbed by it,” Haddix said. “Any group that’s founded on hate, we obviously denounce that.”

Detective Aaron Noel, a sergeant with the Mt. Sterling Police Department, spoke to the local paper about the department’s investigation into the flyers. He told the paper that whoever did this could potentially be charged with trespassing. There’s no word on whether their investigation would go deeper than a trespassing charge.