Grammys 2026: Michelle Williams, Shaboozey and Other Black Stars Who Stunned on the Red Carpet

From Samara Joy to FLO, let’s take a look at some of the best looks from some of our favorite musicians!

By










Published

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images; John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy.

Black stars shined bright on the red carpet at the 2026 Grammys on Sunday. From singers like Kehlani, Leon Thomas, Shaboozey and more, our faves showed up and showed out in fabulous fashions!

This year’s awards show is already shaping up to be pretty legendary with nominees like Kendrick Lamar, who’s reportedly already won the award for Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance: Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” that’s reportedly already won for Best Compilation Soundtrack and Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media; and Leon Thomas, who’s already taken home the award for Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best R&B Album.

But you didn’t come here to hear about the winners, you came to indulge in all the stylish looks that took over the red carpet. And because we’re rooting for everybody Black, here’s a look at some of the best looks!

Michelle Williams

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Michelle Williams attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Michelle Williams showed up in a sheer, floral gown that’s truly a show-stopper and a cape that brings much appreciated flair!

Samara Joy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Samara Joy attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

Jazz singer Samara Joy showed up in a sand-colored dress that made her look so regal and just as lovely as her singing voice!

Shaboozey

LOS ANGELES – FEBRUARY 1: Shaboozey at The 68th Annual Grammy Awards, broadcasting live Sunday, February 1, 2026 on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*. (Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

Country artist Shaboozey came through with an elevated denim look that fits his vibe and the upscale nature of the show at the same time!

FLO

Los Ángeles, CA February 1, 2026 Stella Quaresma, Renee Downer and Jorja Douglas arrives on the carpet at the 68th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

FLO made sure to keep things monochrome and magnificent in their coordinated cobalt blue looks. Yasss, ladies!

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Kenneth Babyface Edmonds attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Music veteran Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds popped out in a sleek silver and black look, letting everybody know that it doesn’t take that much to look so classic.

Tyla

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Tyla attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Tyla may have sung about being put in Chanel, but she stunned in a vintage DSquared2 look adorned with a fabulous feather train!

Miles Caton

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Miles Caton attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“Sinners” star Miles Caton came through looking dapper in his red and cream look. We won’t lie to you, Miles, you ate this look!

Leon Thomas

Leon Thomas III at the 68th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

Grammy-winner Leon Thomas kept things calm with an all-black look but added a pop of color with his green locs. When you’re a winner, you never have to do too much!

MC Lyte

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: MC Lyte attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

MC Lyte brought the metallic shine to the Grammys red carpet with this beautiful brown look. We need to see more brown on Black skin, it never misses!

Kehlani and Destin Conrad

US singer Kehlani and US producer Khris Riddick-Tynes arrives for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 1, 2026. (Photo by Etienne Laurent / AFP via Getty Images) / — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE —

Kehlani, who took home the award for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for “Folded”, looked stellar in her lacy black look while singer Destin Conrad accompanied her on the carpet with a shimmery, monochrome look!

FKA Twigs

FKA twigs at the 68th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

Talk about a fashion statement from FKA twigs, but then again—what else would you expect from her?!

Doechii

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Doechii attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

When Doechii said “girl, get up”we think it was a forewarning to the amount of slayage she’d be bringing on the Grammys red carpet! A standing ovation is definitely necessary because this look is EVERYTHING!

Olivia Dean

British singer songwriter Olivia Dean arrives for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 1, 2026. (Photo by Etienne Laurent / AFP via Getty Images) / — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE —

That lady, lady a.k.a. Olivia Dean is a vision in Chanel on the red carpet and totally gave us the luxury we needed!

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah at the 68th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

One thing about Queen Latifah, she’s always going to bring it in her own way and it never misses. Plus, that blunt cut bob on her just feels like an apropos cherry on top of this look!

Malice, Pusha T, and Pharrell Williams

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Malice, Pusha T and Pharrell Williams attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Clearly monochrome looks were the unofficial vibe of the Grammys red carpet this year. But Clipse (Malice, left and Pusha T) and Pharrell coming in with this salmon pink, velvet look is all that and more. Hip-hop fashion has never looked better.

Kaytranada and Durand Bernarr

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Kaytranada and Durand Bernarr attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Grammy-winner Durand Bernarr and KAYTRANADA gave us two amazing looks to gaze at which brought two different vibes! But either way, they both look like stars.

