Grammys 2026: Michelle Williams, Shaboozey and Other Black Stars Who Stunned on the Red Carpet

This year’s awards show is already shaping up to be pretty legendary with nominees like Kendrick Lamar, who’s reportedly already won the award for Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance: Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” that’s reportedly already won for Best Compilation Soundtrack and Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media; and Leon Thomas, who’s already taken home the award for Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best R&B Album.
But you didn’t come here to hear about the winners, you came to indulge in all the stylish looks that took over the red carpet. And because we’re rooting for everybody Black, here’s a look at some of the best looks!
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams showed up in a sheer, floral gown that’s truly a show-stopper and a cape that brings much appreciated flair!
Samara Joy
Jazz singer Samara Joy showed up in a sand-colored dress that made her look so regal and just as lovely as her singing voice!
Shaboozey
Country artist Shaboozey came through with an elevated denim look that fits his vibe and the upscale nature of the show at the same time!
FLO
FLO made sure to keep things monochrome and magnificent in their coordinated cobalt blue looks. Yasss, ladies!
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds
Music veteran Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds popped out in a sleek silver and black look, letting everybody know that it doesn’t take that much to look so classic.
Tyla
Tyla may have sung about being put in Chanel, but she stunned in a vintage DSquared2 look adorned with a fabulous feather train!
Miles Caton
“Sinners” star Miles Caton came through looking dapper in his red and cream look. We won’t lie to you, Miles, you ate this look!
Leon Thomas
Grammy-winner Leon Thomas kept things calm with an all-black look but added a pop of color with his green locs. When you’re a winner, you never have to do too much!
MC Lyte
MC Lyte brought the metallic shine to the Grammys red carpet with this beautiful brown look. We need to see more brown on Black skin, it never misses!
Kehlani and Destin Conrad
Kehlani, who took home the award for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for “Folded”, looked stellar in her lacy black look while singer Destin Conrad accompanied her on the carpet with a shimmery, monochrome look!
FKA Twigs
Talk about a fashion statement from FKA twigs, but then again—what else would you expect from her?!
Doechii
When Doechii said “girl, get up”we think it was a forewarning to the amount of slayage she’d be bringing on the Grammys red carpet! A standing ovation is definitely necessary because this look is EVERYTHING!
Olivia Dean
That lady, lady a.k.a. Olivia Dean is a vision in Chanel on the red carpet and totally gave us the luxury we needed!
Queen Latifah
One thing about Queen Latifah, she’s always going to bring it in her own way and it never misses. Plus, that blunt cut bob on her just feels like an apropos cherry on top of this look!
Malice, Pusha T, and Pharrell Williams
Clearly monochrome looks were the unofficial vibe of the Grammys red carpet this year. But Clipse (Malice, left and Pusha T) and Pharrell coming in with this salmon pink, velvet look is all that and more. Hip-hop fashion has never looked better.
Kaytranada and Durand Bernarr
Grammy-winner Durand Bernarr and KAYTRANADA gave us two amazing looks to gaze at which brought two different vibes! But either way, they both look like stars.
Don Lemon wasn’t protesting, vandalizing, or disrupting a church service. He was reporting. His arrest isn’t about law enforcement—it’s about what happens when power decides journalism itself is a threat …