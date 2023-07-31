Fulton County DA Fani Willis Is "Ready to Go" on Georgia Trump Case

New charges appear to be around the corner for former President Donald Trump in Georgia. Over the weekend, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis reaffirmed that she will announce charges in her investigation into election interference by September 1st.

“The work is accomplished,” Willis told 11alive. “We’ve been working for two and half years. We’re ready to go.”

Advertisement

For folks who need a quick refresher, Trump and his allies are being accused of trying to illegally overturn the 2020 election in Georgia using “false electors.” These false electors planned to pledge for Trump, giving him Georgia’s electoral votes, despite the fact that Biden won the state.

Spoiler alert: Biden ended up winning anyway. But because this country generally frowns upon election stealing, Trump and his allies (at least the ones without immunity deals) are in a ton of legal jeopardy.

Advertisement Advertisement

Trump’s Hail Mary attempt to wiggle out of trouble fell through this week. On Monday, Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled that Trump could not legally challenge Willis’ investigation before charges were brought.

Trump’s defeat means we could potentially see new charges directed at the former President and his allies in Georgia any day now.

Advertisement

Charges are quickly piling up for Trump and those around him. Last Thursday, federal prosecutors on Trump’s documents case added additional felony charges against Trump and two of his Mar-a-Lago employees. The additional charges mean that the President is currently facing 40 federal criminal counts. Those charges don’t include the 34 counts of felony counts brought against Trump by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. An additional indictment is also looming in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s January 6th investigation.

In Georgia, Willis has warned her staff to “stay alert” and safe as she no doubt prepares for the worst once she announces charges.