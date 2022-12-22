We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Things are about to get even crazier on Capitol Hill. Any moment now, the House January 6th Committee is going to release their 800-page report on the insurrection.

They clearly knew we couldn’t wait for the full-report on Thursday, so here are some of the most scandalous conclusions from the summary of report released earlier this week (yes: President Donald Trump is hella implicated).

“The evidence has led to an overriding and straight-forward conclusion: the central cause of January 6th was one man, former President Donald Trump,” the Committee wrote in the report. “None of the events of January 6th would have happened without him”

Pretty damning stuff, but what does that mean legally for the ex-President? The summary, which was released by the committee touches on that too.

“This report also examines the legal implications of Donald Trump and his co-conspirators’ conduct and includes criminal referrals to the Department of Justice regarding President Trump and certain other individuals,” reads the report.

The committee alleges that Trump was in violation of four criminal statues related to his involvement in the January 6th insurrection.

Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) told the AP, that Trump “broke the faith” of the American people who voted in the 2020 election.

“I believe nearly two years later, this is still a time of reflection and reckoning,” Thompson said, according to the AP. “If we are to survive as a nation of laws and democracy, this can never happen again.”



The summary of the report does not mention one name, we’re sure is top of mind for our readers, wife of Supreme Court Justice, Ginni Thomas. Mrs. Thomas has had her hands all over this election scandal, but so-far doesn’t seem implicated in any of the criminal referrals. Although we could find out more about her involvement in the 800-page version of the report. (Feel free to read it and get back to us folks).

Just because the summary contained criminal referrals doesn’t mean anyone is necessarily going to jail. The Justice Department ultimately has the power to decide to pursue criminal charges or not. Although based on all the other legal drama surrounding the former-President, this may all be the least of his concern.

As we wait for the release of the entire report we can only hope there are some additionally riveting details to come out of this extensive report.