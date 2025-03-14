From Interviews to Hospitalization: Inside Wendy Williams' Sad and Dramatic Week

After years of silence, Wendy Williams is making up for lost time when it comes to expressing how her life has been as she lives out her days in a New York assisted living facility and under a court-appointed guardianship. On Friday, she gave her first television interview on “The View,” but her appearance is just one of the many interesting things that have transpired just this week alone.

So what all transpired and what new revelations did she share in her interview? Don’t worry, we’re going to break down all the twists and turns from the last five days. From a hospital visit to surprising police reports, try to keep up because there’s a whole lot of ground to cover.

An Alarming Hospitalization With Hopeful Results

Williams’ week began with a trip to the hospital but not for the reasons you might think. After alerting folks gathered outside her facility and dropping a note that read “Help,” police were called the facility —Coterie Hudson Yards— in response to a 911 call of a woman in distress. However, once they arrived and saw Williams, they escorted her out and into an EMT truck where she was transported to Lenox Hill Hospital to undergo a second medical evaluation to determine whether she was really “mentally incapacitated.”

Thankfully, she scored a “10/10" on her “capacity test” with health professionals agreeing that she was mentally competent and alert.

A Shocking Police Report Drops Against Wendy’s Niece

The same day that Williams went for her medical evaluation, she and her niece Alex Finnie decided to grab dinner at a local Italian spot before heading back the facility. And while that seemed fine on the surface, according to Coterie, Finnie broke the rules by taking Williams outside of the facility and filed a police report for kidnapping. Coterie’s claims are in stark contrast to previous comments from Williams’ guardian Sabrina Morrissey’s who has said that the former daytime talk show host can come and go as she pleases.

Williams has since commented on Coterie’s filing calling it “unbelievable.”

Wendy Williams’ Family, Loved Ones Cry for Help

In a new interview with the Daily Mail on Wednesday, Williams’ longtime friend Regina Schell, spoke out and expressed her skepticism and disappointments about how her friend has been treated under he guardianship.

Chief among those, is the fact that Williams is restricted when it comes to going outside of her New York living facility to get fresh air, let alone going outside to visit with family or friends. Schell said she’s concerned that the story that’s being pushed about how the former daytime talk show host is out of control and not mentally stable is concerning and upsetting.

Williams’ brother has also spoken his peace on the matter, telling US Weekly on Wednesday:

“She is in great shape mentally and physically. Let her out!...Now she has some direction and understanding of her functional abilities and cognizant abilities. It’s a win for Wendy, a big one. And she did it herself....We want to root Wendy on. We watch and listen and cheer her on. And we are praying.”

No Holds Barred Interview on ‘The View’

Though Williams gave her first TV interview for “The View” on Friday, due the restrictions of her guardianship, she was only able to phone in and talk the hosts. But cameras or not, it didn’t stop the former radio host from airing out her grievances.

Speaking alongside her advocate Ginalisa Monterroso, president of the ConnectCare Advisory Group, Williams maintained that she wasn’t mentally incapacitated and expressed her strong desire to be freed from her guardianship.

“I just needed a breath of fresh air,” Williams said. “I needed to see the doctors, so that’s why I went to the hospital. And then while I was at the hospital, I also got blood drawn for my thyroid. But most importantly, at the hospital, it was my choice to get an independent evaluation on my incapacitation. They say I have incapacitation, which I don’t have. How dare they say I have incapacitation? I do not.”

Williams also spoke of her disdain for Morrissey and told “The View” hosts that she wants a new guardian so she can go before a judge and finally get out from under the legal chokeholds.

“I don’t want Sabrina [Morrissey], period...Get off my neck!” she said.