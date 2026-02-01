Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

February 2026 Books By Black Authors We Can’t Wait to Read

February may be the shortest month of the year, but it is full of great new books by Black authors.
















It’s hard to believe February is already here. But a new month also means great new books by Black authors for readers of all ages. A memoir from actress Marla Gibbs, a YA sci-fi novel from Questlove and a beautiful novel about friendship from Tayari Jones are just a few of the books we’ve got on our reading list. And since it doesn’t look like it’s going to be warm anytime soon, we’ll have plenty of time to get cozy and read.

Check out The Root’s list of books by Black authors set to hit the shelves in February 2026 that we can’t wait to read.

“It’s Never Too Late: A Memoir” by Marla Gibbs (Feb. 24)

Amazon.com

After decades in Hollywood, starring in sitcoms like “227” and “The Jeffersons,” actress Marla Gibbs definitely has a story to tell. “It’s Never Too Late” is the 93-year-old actress’ memoir, which looks at her amazing groundbreaking journey from a troubled childhood to a trailblazing star.

“Kin” by Tayari Jones (Feb. 24)

Amazon.com

“Kin” is the latest novel from “An American Marriage” author Tayari Jones. The story follows childhood friends Vernice and Annie. Although they both were raised without their mothers, their lives follow dramatically different paths.

“Time For a Change (The Rhythm of Time, 2) by Questlove & S.A. Cosby (Feb. 17)

Amazon.com

“Time For a Change” is the second installment of the middle-grade sci-fi trilogy by musician and filmmaker Questlove and bestselling author S.A. Cosby.

“Never Can Say Goodbye: The Life of a Death Doula and the Art of a Peaceful End” by Darnell Lamont Walker (Feb. 10)

Amazon.com

In “Never Can Say Goodbye,” Darnell Lamont Walker shares his experience as a death doula and how he helps the people he works with find peace and closure during times of loss.

“Keeper of Lost Children” by Sadeqa Johnson (Feb. 10)

Amazon.com

Sadeqa Johnson’s “Keeper of Lost Children” follows Ethel Gathers, the wife of an American Officer living in Germany in the 1950s who finds an orphanage filled with mixed-race children and makes it her mission to help them find homes.

“The Real Ones: How to Disrupt the Hidden Ways Racism Makes Us Less Authentic” by Maya Rupert (Feb. 10)

Amazon.com

“The Real Ones” is a powerful new book from political strategist Maya Rupert. In the pages, she unpacks the way keeping it real can come at a cost.

“Unread: A Memoir of Learning (and Loving) to Read on TikTok by Oliver James (Feb. 24)

Amazon.com

In “Unread,” popular BookToker Oliver James writes about his journey of overcoming childhood learning disabilities to learn to read as an adult. You’ll be inspired by his commitment to making himself better through books and his efforts to motivate Americans who are illiterate.

“The Way Love Goes” by Da Brat & Judy (Feb. 3)

Amazon.com

Rapper Da Brat and her wife Judy DuPart share their personal journey of finding love and becoming parents in their new book, “The Way Love Goes.” Part memoir, part relationship guide, Da Brat and Judy write candidly about how they’ve overcome challenges to build a successful, loving relationships.

“Fireflies in Winter” by Eleanor Shearer (Feb. 10)

“Fireflies in Winter” is a novel based on the true story of the Leeward Maroons, a community of Black Jamaicans exiled to Canada.

“The People Can Fly” by Joshua Bennett (Feb. 3)

Amazon.com

“The People Can Fly” is the latest book by award-winning poet and MIT Distinguished Chair of the Humanities Joshua Bennett. Drawing inspiration from his own life experience, the book looks at Black prodigies, including Malcolm X, Stevie Wonder and James Baldwin and examines what it means to be gifted and Black.

“This book will levitate your mind and enrich your soul. The text doesn’t follow rules or pacify the reader. Bennett’s poetic nature shines through on every page,” said Lena Waithe. 

“Call & Response: 10 Leadership Lessons From The Black Church” by L. Michelle Smith (Feb. 10)

In “Call & Response” author L. Michelle Smith looks at the state of the Black church in light of cultural shifts that have led to a decline in attendance.

“Where the Wildflowers Grow” by Terah Shelton Harris (Feb. 17)

Amazon.com

“Where the Wildflowers Grow” is a beautiful novel about a young woman who finds a fresh start on a rural Alabama flower farm while looking for a place to hide after escaping from prison.

“Rest, Release, Remain” by Yvette Henry (Feb. 10)

Amazon.com

In “Rest, Release, Remain,” writer, speaker and mom Yvette Henry offers busy women a 30-day plan to slow down. The book teaches readers how to let go of the constant need to keep it all together and release their burdens to God.

