Excuse Me?! A Jan. 6 Rioter At-Large Showed Up By Whose House?

In an honestly appalling but not so surprising event , a man wanted in connection to the January 6 riot was found in former President Barack Obama’s neighborhood. What was he doing there? We don’t know but CNN says he had explosives and firearms on him.



Taylor Taranto was named as one of the hillbillies that charged the Capitol on January 6, 2021. The report says he had an open warrant for his arrest on accusations of aiding in t he attack of Metropolitan police officer Jeffrey Smith, who died by suicide days after the insurrection. Court documents from t he incident reveal Taranto went inside the building in an effort to be incognito, covering as a press agent. Since then, it seems he’s been living off the grid given the MPD found no fixed address or residence to his name.

Advertisement

However, he blew his cover when he showed up in the same hood as former President Barack Obama in Washington, D.C. just a few blocks down from his home. Authorities say he also went on livestream, boasting about his weapons and making threats. Per AP, he got chased down by a few Secret Service agents.

Read more from CNN:

“Arresting officers requested MPD’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team to perform a vehicle sweep of the individual’s van near the location of the arrest,” the MPD said in a statement to CNN. “There is no active threat to the community and this incident remains under investigation.” According to law enforcement officials, firearms and materials to make Molotov cocktails were found in Taranto’s car. There is currently no indication of a direct threat to the Obamas, law enforcement officials told CNN.

Advertisement Advertisement

Taranto is also facing a civil suit filed by the family of the late Officer Smith , alleging he handed a crowbar to another rioter to attack Smith. He’s maintained his innocence and slammed his allegations as “made up,” per the report. Though, the MPD charged him for being a fugitive from justice once they hemmed him up Thursday .

So far, 1,033 people have been arrested in connection to that fateful day and over 500 rioters received federal sentences. For the rest who are free to roam the Earth until their judgement day, they could be just about anywhere… like down the street from the former president.