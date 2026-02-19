Exclusive: Jennifer Hudson, More Black Leaders, Celebs Share Life-Changing Lessons

February 2026 marks the 100th anniversary of Black History Month, a celebration of the outstanding contributions Black people have made to our culture. To honor that legacy, we’re reflecting in this on going series what a century of Black excellence has taught us with “100 Lessons for Black People,” a beautifully curated collection of wisdom and personal insights from some of the most influential Black thought leaders, creatives and innovators across industries who have shaped culture, challenged systems and redefined what success can look like.
We hope these lessons will fill you with a sense of pride in what Black people have accomplished despite overwhelming obstacles and inspire you to make a little Black history of your own. Keep reading for these invaluable reflections. Here’s to the next 100 years and beyond of Black history. May our wisdom and our stories never be forgotten.
Jennifer Hudson, EGOT-Winner
“New history is history too, and I think that we need to celebrate that more. Yes, we stand on the shoulders of our ancestors, but it’s allowing us to be able to make that history and to continue it on. And I think we should embrace that that much more and it’s power in that. When we honor and celebrate and acknowledge each other as we are making history, it doesn’t have to be b’ack in the day’ history to be history or matter. It all matters!”
Kwame Raoul, Illinois Attorney General
“In the struggle for big things, you don’t get everything that you want immediately– even though you may know what is right. That has applied to me [and] to my efforts,” he told us. “The first three times I ran for public office, I was unsuccessful. I actually started volunteering for the person that I ran against twice. That volunteering and that long term vision, that perseverance is what gave me an opening to be appointed to replace Barack Obama in the state Senate… If I accepted loss or didn’t have the humility to get engaged with somebody who I once ran against, I wouldn’t be in the position that I am today.”
Aaron Ford, Nevada Attorney General
“One lesson has guided me throughout my time in public service: the decisions we make impact real people – our neighbors, our friends, our families. Public office is not about titles; it is about responsibility. It requires us to put Main Street ahead of Wall Street, to stand up for working families, and to ensure that justice is not reserved for the powerful, but accessible to all. It is the honor of my lifetime to serve the people of Nevada. I remain committed to leading with integrity, acting with purpose, and working every single day to build a safer, stronger, and more just future for all.”
Angela Bassett, Legendary Actress and Producer
“Never, ever, ever give up. We’ve come through the worst of times and we are survivors. So know that, truly, truly know that. No matter what the time, no matter what the trends, no matter which way the wind blows. We are a strong and invincible people, be proud in that.”
Sen. Raphael Warnock, Pastor and Politician
“My dad, who was a Pentecostal holiness preacher and a small businessman, would wake me up every morning with the same message: ‘Get up. Get dressed. Put your shoes on. Get ready.’ It used to annoy me to be honest. Here I was– an eight, nine-year-old kid– and he’s waking me up… And he had this thing about putting your shoes on,” Warnock told us. “What it took me years to realize is that for him, shoes were about readiness. In fact, I asked him one day, ‘Get ready for what?’ He said, ‘I don’t know. Just be ready.’ This idea of purpose and preparedness is something that I was taught. It is what guides my work.”
Rev. Dr. Williams Barber
“We got to ask the question, what door did we leave over? What did we not fill the room with? Why is it that we didn’t pick up the Poor People’s Campaign until 50 years later, when we tried to pick it up in 2018? What is it that we didn’t finish that left the door open? We have to look inward, and there has to be some repentance. When we look at the movie ‘Sinners,’ it’s saying a lot. The demon can’t come in unless they’re invited.”
KevOnStage, Actor and Comedian
“This might sound counterintuitive, but it’s true. The video doesn’t have to be perfect to be good. I think people think it needs to be perfect, and if it ain’t perfect, they don’t post it. Nothing’s perfect. My favorite movies are not perfect. Things can still be good, and good is good enough.”
Amy Dubois Barnett, Author of “If I Ruled the World” and Former EIC of EBONY Magazine
“My lesson for Black folks: Get comfortable with being uncomfortable. So many of the best things in my life and career came when I said yes to opportunities that scared me or pushed me beyond what felt safe or familiar. I’ve learned that fear is often a sign of growth, and when life opens a door you don’t feel fully ready for, it’s often because you are ready. Leaning into that discomfort with confidence is how you discover your strength and step into the life you’re meant to live.”
Kennedy Ryan, New York Times Best-Selling Romance Author
“My lesson for Black folks: We are all we got. The “we” is those aligned around the best interests of our community, of each other. Every time a door opens, I look for ways to hold it for the next Black woman pursuing her dreams because you get tired fighting at every turn. It’s impossible to overstate the joy of celebrating and amplifying others. I find it’s a generosity God always finds a way to return.”
Stacey Abrams, Politician and Author
“True leadership demands the creation of one’s own standards, not the acceptance of those imposed by a system designed to limit you or, worse, not see you. In moments of crisis, I learned to confront the three possible levers—engagement, neutrality, or complicity—with deliberate intention, recognizing that each carries its own risk,” Abrams told us.
“By refusing to adopt the language and expectations of a restrictive system—even after two public electoral defeats—I demonstrated that integrity outweighs conformity, and that I would only make progress if I counted each step forward and refused to be defined by setbacks alone,” she added. “This approach has guided me through criticism, vilification, and mistakes, reminding me that authentic leadership is rooted in setting and measuring against standards that serve a higher purpose, not the constraints of an unjust or indifferent status quo.”
Tramell Tillman, Emmy-winning Actor on “Severance”
My lesson for Black Folks: Get Down Off the Cross. We are part of a body; individually blessed with a role and a function. Our talents, skills, gifts, resources make our presence in this existence profound, but together we’re a force of nature. Know your role, know your function. No one is asking you to save the world, just play your part.
William Stanford Davis, “Abbott Elementary” Actor
“My lesson for Black folks: Faith and Discipline Beat Doubt. There will be moments when the world questions you. Discipline keeps you steady. Faith keeps you moving. Together, they carry you further than talent alone ever could.”
Dewayne Perkins, “The Blackening” Creator and Actor
“My lesson for Black people: Laugh as much and as often as you can. Laughter deepens my relationships, it deepens my joy, and being a comedian, it very literally deepens my pockets. Laughter is a compass that steers me towards the people and places filled with it and away from places void of it. Also, have you ever laughed in someone’s face instead of arguing with them? It’s the best! Laughter works in almost ALL situations! Do it!”
Tracie Thoms, “Rent” Actress and Singer
“Early in my career, I was doing a play, and I was frustrated that my career wasn’t moving as fast as I’d hoped. I was constantly comparing myself to other actors, and I was miserable. It is true—comparison is the thief of joy. But a fellow actor in the play, the late great Curtis McClarin, sat me down and said this to me: ‘The Cream Always Rises. We don’t know when, or how, but we know it will always rise because that’s all Cream knows how to do. It’s inevitable.’ So, be patient and have faith. And always do your best to be the CREAM. This mantra has served me well. Thank you, Curtis McClarin.”
Jean Elie, “Insecure” Actor and “Send Help” Creator
“One thing I’ve learned is nobody’s coming to save you. If you want to be in this industry, you have to put in the work. If you’re an actor, act. Get in an acting class. Connect with filmmakers and volunteer your talent on short films and passion projects. If you’re a writer, write. Create the story you want to see, then connect with filmmakers who are looking to build projects. If you’re a director, direct. Take an acting class, find talented actors, and put them in your work. And when you land the job, push that job. Don’t wait for anyone else to do it for you. You are only as big as your last one. You have to stay active in your career, not passive.”
Beatrice Dixon, CEO The Honey Pot Co.
“Always remain true to yourself and never forget who you are throughout the process. Never, for me, is never forgetting the ancestors. I don’t care if I’m sitting in front of the CEO of JP Morgan, I’m going to mention them. I just show up as who I am, and I’m comfortable in that, and I have a humbleness in that. I’m grateful that we’ve been able to be as successful as we are, and and have been able to sustain our business and keep it alive. There is no table to be invited to. The only reason those hypothetical rooms or tables exist is because people perpetuate those stories.”
