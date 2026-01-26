Everything You Never Knew About Angela Davis, the Legend of the Revolution

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 02: Honoree/activist Angela Y. Davis attends the 2016 Brooklyn Museum’s Sackler Center First Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage)

As Angela Davis celebrates her 82nd birthday Monday (Jan. 26), The Root honors the living legacy of the revolutionary, scholar, abolitionist and author. Here are 15 things you may not know about the woman whose iconic afro, intellect and activism continue to shape the debate on freedom and justice.

Raised in Birmingham’s “Dynamite Hill”

In the 1950s, Angela Davis grew up in a Birmingham, Alabama neighborhood called “Dynamite Hill” because of the number of white supremacist bombings that targeted Black families. The area was part of the domestic terrorism tactics that the Ku Klux Klan used to bomb Birmingham (nicknamed “Bombingham”) to stop racial integration.

UNITED STATES – CIRCA 1963: African Americans viewing the bomb-damaged home of Arthur Shores, NAACP attorney, Birmingham, Alabama (Photo by Buyenlarge/Getty Images)

Greenwich Village Sparked Global Black Consciousness

Gay Street in Greenwich Village, New York City, circa 1960. It runs between Christopher Street and Waverly Place. Photo by R. Kenoza. (Photo by Frederic Lewis/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

As a teenager, Davis moved to New York City to attend the progressive Elisabeth Irwin High School through a program funded by Quakers. There, Davis heard black people speaking Spanish for the first time and realized that political internationalism “stretched beyond the particular national borders of the U.S.,” according to NYU News.

Fluent in French and German

PARIS, FRANCE: US militant Angela Davis (L) poses 16 May 1975 with French television literary talk show host Bernard Pivot before presenting her book “Autobiography” on the air in Paris. (Photo credit should read AFP/AFP via Getty Images)

Davis earned her bachelor’s degree in French from Brandeis University in Massachusetts, graduating magna cum laude in 1965, and spent a year studying in France.

She also speaks German and attended the University of Frankfurt in Germany to pursue graduate work in philosophy.

Paris Shaped A Personal Awakening

American Activist Angela Davis in Paris, May 1975. (Photo by Sophie Bassouls/Sygma via Getty Images)

While studying at the Sorbonne in Paris, Davis immersed herself in the Algerian independence movement, which broadened her understanding of the global anti-colonial struggle. While in France, she was incredibly inspired by the writings of philosophers, including Jean-Paul Sartre.

Germany Deepened Her Critical Theory Lens

In Frankfurt, Davis studied under her mentor, Herbert Marcuse, a leading Marxist thinker of the Frankfurt School. His critique of capitalism and authoritarianism helped shape her analysis of Critical Theory and systemic oppression through a global lens.

(GERMANY OUT) Kriege und Diktaturen , Bildung und Ausbildung, Arbeit und Entlohnung bewegten die Menschen . Deshalb gingen damals ( wie auch heute ) Menschen, Kriegopfer, Studenten , Bauern, Auszubildende, Schüler , Angestellte , Arbeiter u.v.a auf die Strasse für ihre Interessen. Demonstration fuer die Freiheit von Angela Davis in den USA mit deren Schwester Fania. (Photo by Klaus Rose/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

She Brought Marxism to the Black Panther Party

October 23, 1969 – Angela Davis speaking at either Mills College Concert Hall in Oakland or California State College at Hayward. She spoke at both schools this day. (By Lonnie Wilson / Oakland Tribune) (Photo by MediaNews Group/Oakland Tribune via Getty Images)

Davis joined the Los Angeles chapter of the Black Panther Party in 1968, approaching Black liberation through a Marxist lens. As a member of the Communist Party USA, she emphasized the link between racial justice and global anti-capitalism.

Third Woman to Be Placed on FBI’s Most Wanted List

FBI Wanted poster for Angela Davis. Angela Yvonne Davis (born January 26, 1944) is an American political activist, scholar, and author. She emerged as a prominent counterculture activist and radical in the 1960s as a leader of the Communist Party USA, and had close relations with the Black Panther Party through her involvement in the Civil Rights Movement, although she was never a party member. (Photo by Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

In 1970, Davis became the third woman in history to be placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted Fugitives list. She was listed after guns registered in her name were used in an attack on a courthouse, even though she wasn’t even there. She went on the run, was later arrested and was ultimately acquitted — after spending 16 months in jail. The period transformed her into an international symbol of state repression and resistance.

“Free Angela” Drew Global Solidarity, But Resisted Saviorism

(Original Caption) 6/4/1972-San Jose, CA- An exuberant Angela Davis (L) is kissed by her friend Victoria Machado after Miss Davis was aquitted of all charges against her by an all-white jury. The three charges of conspiracy, kidnap and murder stemmed from the Marin County courthouse shootout in 1970.

The “Free Angela” movement began as a legal campaign that became a global protest after Davis went on the run and was arrested. Supporters worldwide rallied to her cause, but Davis and the Panthers insisted that white allies support the movement without leading it, preserving Black leadership at its core.

UCLA Fired Her Twice For Being a Communist

Angela Davis tells reporters that she may go to court to challenge the right of the University of California Regents to hire or fire her from her teaching job at UCLA. The Regents voted to decide the issue of her employment themselves and relieved school authorities from making any decision in the case of the admitted communist professor. With Davis is Professor Arnold Kaufman of the UCLA American Federation of Teachers, AFL-CIO, who said the AFT members would stand behind her in her fight to stay employed at the university. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

Davis was fired from UCLA in 1969 because of her Communist Party membership. Her termination was supported by then-California Governor Ronald Reagan, who pushed for her removal as part of a broader anti-Communist crackdown and the belief that she was politically dangerous.

Courts blocked the first ruling, and the university attempted a second dismissal for inflammatory rhetoric. Courts ultimately ruled in her favor. More than four decades later, Davis returned to UCLA as a Regents’ Lecturer.

Prison Abolitionist Since the 1970s

Joan Little, the Black North Carolina woman charged with killing a white jailer she says tried to rape her, told a rally of nearly 1,200 supporters that officials are trying to ‘railroad’ her into the gas chamber. With Little (R) was Angela Davis (L), who addressed the rally and called for freedom for all ‘political prisoners.’ (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

Davis argues that the U.S. prison system is a tool of racial and economic control. She helped popularize the term “prison-industrial complex” and has long advocated for alternatives to incarceration, including restorative justice and community-based support.

Two U.S. Vice President Runs

Angela Davis speaks at a press conference for Gus Hall the presidential candidate of the Communist Party, USA. Jarvis Tyner will be Hall’s running mate. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

Davis ran as the Communist Party USA’s vice-presidential candidate in 1980 and 1984.

Inspired John Lennon and Yoko Ono Song

The 1972 song “Angela” was part of a wave of global cultural support that made Davis a symbol of resistance.

Longtime Vegan

Davis connects veganism to her politics, arguing a connection between systems of exploitation, whether they affect people or animals.

Early LGBTQ+ Advocate

Davis, who was married to photographer Hilton Braithwaite from 1980 to 1983, publicly identified as lesbian in a 1997 interview with Out magazine. She has long supported LGBTQ+ liberation as part of broader social justice.

French School Dropped Her Name Over Racism Critiques

A French school that once honored Davis removed her name after she spoke out against systemic racism, showing that her politics remain controversial even abroad.