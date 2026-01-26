Everything You Never Knew About Angela Davis, the Legend of the Revolution

As Angela Davis celebrates her 82nd birthday Monday (Jan. 26), The Root honors the living legacy of the revolutionary, scholar, abolitionist and author. Here are 15 things you may not know about the woman whose iconic afro, intellect and activism continue to shape the debate on freedom and justice.
Suggested Reading
Raised in Birmingham’s “Dynamite Hill”
In the 1950s, Angela Davis grew up in a Birmingham, Alabama neighborhood called “Dynamite Hill” because of the number of white supremacist bombings that targeted Black families. The area was part of the domestic terrorism tactics that the Ku Klux Klan used to bomb Birmingham (nicknamed “Bombingham”) to stop racial integration.
Greenwich Village Sparked Global Black Consciousness
As a teenager, Davis moved to New York City to attend the progressive Elisabeth Irwin High School through a program funded by Quakers. There, Davis heard black people speaking Spanish for the first time and realized that political internationalism “stretched beyond the particular national borders of the U.S.,” according to NYU News.
Fluent in French and German
Davis earned her bachelor’s degree in French from Brandeis University in Massachusetts, graduating magna cum laude in 1965, and spent a year studying in France.
She also speaks German and attended the University of Frankfurt in Germany to pursue graduate work in philosophy.
Paris Shaped A Personal Awakening
While studying at the Sorbonne in Paris, Davis immersed herself in the Algerian independence movement, which broadened her understanding of the global anti-colonial struggle. While in France, she was incredibly inspired by the writings of philosophers, including Jean-Paul Sartre.
Germany Deepened Her Critical Theory Lens
In Frankfurt, Davis studied under her mentor, Herbert Marcuse, a leading Marxist thinker of the Frankfurt School. His critique of capitalism and authoritarianism helped shape her analysis of Critical Theory and systemic oppression through a global lens.
She Brought Marxism to the Black Panther Party
Davis joined the Los Angeles chapter of the Black Panther Party in 1968, approaching Black liberation through a Marxist lens. As a member of the Communist Party USA, she emphasized the link between racial justice and global anti-capitalism.
Third Woman to Be Placed on FBI’s Most Wanted List
In 1970, Davis became the third woman in history to be placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted Fugitives list. She was listed after guns registered in her name were used in an attack on a courthouse, even though she wasn’t even there. She went on the run, was later arrested and was ultimately acquitted — after spending 16 months in jail. The period transformed her into an international symbol of state repression and resistance.
“Free Angela” Drew Global Solidarity, But Resisted Saviorism
The “Free Angela” movement began as a legal campaign that became a global protest after Davis went on the run and was arrested. Supporters worldwide rallied to her cause, but Davis and the Panthers insisted that white allies support the movement without leading it, preserving Black leadership at its core.
UCLA Fired Her Twice For Being a Communist
Davis was fired from UCLA in 1969 because of her Communist Party membership. Her termination was supported by then-California Governor Ronald Reagan, who pushed for her removal as part of a broader anti-Communist crackdown and the belief that she was politically dangerous.
Courts blocked the first ruling, and the university attempted a second dismissal for inflammatory rhetoric. Courts ultimately ruled in her favor. More than four decades later, Davis returned to UCLA as a Regents’ Lecturer.
Prison Abolitionist Since the 1970s
Davis argues that the U.S. prison system is a tool of racial and economic control. She helped popularize the term “prison-industrial complex” and has long advocated for alternatives to incarceration, including restorative justice and community-based support.
Two U.S. Vice President Runs
Davis ran as the Communist Party USA’s vice-presidential candidate in 1980 and 1984.
Inspired John Lennon and Yoko Ono Song
The 1972 song “Angela” was part of a wave of global cultural support that made Davis a symbol of resistance.
Longtime Vegan
Davis connects veganism to her politics, arguing a connection between systems of exploitation, whether they affect people or animals.
Early LGBTQ+ Advocate
Davis, who was married to photographer Hilton Braithwaite from 1980 to 1983, publicly identified as lesbian in a 1997 interview with Out magazine. She has long supported LGBTQ+ liberation as part of broader social justice.
French School Dropped Her Name Over Racism Critiques
A French school that once honored Davis removed her name after she spoke out against systemic racism, showing that her politics remain controversial even abroad.
Straight From
Sign up for our free daily newsletter.