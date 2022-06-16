Drizzy. Aubrey. 6 God. Drake is back.

Beyoncé is not taking all of the shine today.

Drake posted on Instagram a picture of what looks like to be the cover art for his new album and wrote, “7th studio album “HONESTLY, NEVERMIND” out at midnight.”

It’s interesting that Drake considers this his seventh studio album. I guess he’s not including the 2015 “mixtape” If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, 2017’s “playlist” More Life and 2020’s “mixtape” Dark Lane Demo Tapes, even though none of those projects were free and all were made available on streaming services and could be bought.



The announcement for this album comes less than a year after the Toronto rapper released Certified Lover Boy in September 2021, which included hit songs such as “Girls Want Girls,” “Way 2 Sexy,” “Knife Talk,” and basically every other song on the album.

I can also confirm that the cover for this album is undeniably better than CLB’s, which was just a bunch of pregnant emojis.

The IG announcement is not quite as cool as Drake hacking ESPN’s SportsCenter to reveal the release date for CLB. But it will get fans just as excited because it’s Drake, the most popular rapper in the world.

Despite the popularity of the “Way 2 Sexy” rapper, he’s been pretty quiet this year, outside of a standout feature on Jack Harlow’s Come Home the Kids Miss You and Future’s I NEVER LIKED YOU.

The only other notable news coming from Drake was when he took legal action against an alleged stalker and when he was dropped from the “No Guidance” copyright infringement lawsuit.

Unsure of what to expect from Drizzy, but I and the rest of the rap fans will be there to listen to the latest album from one of the greatest rappers ever, even if many don’t want to admit it.