Despite the claims that Jack Harlow is a mediocre rapper that benefits from white privilege, he’s giving a huge amount of credit to Black women for his mainstream success.

In the June cover story for Teen Vogue, the “First Class” rapper spoke on the support that Black women give him and why they are a “massive part” of his music success.

“They’ll never have to worry about not being credited by me,” Harlow said in the Teen Vogue article.

Advertisement

He continued, “I mean, I look out at my shows and I see them. It’s one thing when you see the memes and you hear people talking about it, but it’s another when you travel the country and you see them all over the place. I love Black women. I’ve loved Black women my whole life.”

While I don’t doubt the validity behind this statement, it’s just funny that he credits Black women and didn’t even know that Ray J and our Black queen Brandy were siblings.

Harlow, who recently just partnered with KFC, has also been caught in the crossfire after he was nominated for best male hip hop rap artist for the BET Awards and Lil Nas X was snubbed from the list.

Many Black people were not even aware of who Harlow was until he was featured on Nas X’s smash hit “Industry Baby” in 2021 and now Nas X being snubbed from the award show has pissed a lot of people off, including Lil Nas X himself.

Advertisement

In the story from Teen Vogue, Harlow also touched on many of the negative reviews of his latest album, Come Home the Kids Miss You. If you didn’t know, it has been torn to shreds by critics and music listeners on social media. But, Harlow did not shy away from the criticism.



He said, according to Teen Vogue, “I’ve been so validated by the world over the last year and just put on a pedestal and loved. To experience a taste of the opposite, I think it’s good for my growth.”



Advertisement

He continued, “It teaches you not to put too much stock in either because the world is finicky. But I’m proud to say my confidence and my thoughts on my trajectory haven’t been shaken. A lot of it has been a big surprise to me, after I caught wind of some of it. I’ve been able to do a good job of stepping away.”

