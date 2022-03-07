Drake, aka the world’s most Certified Lover Boy, is taking steps to ensure his family’s safety from his alleged stalker.

Advertisement

On Monday, the Canadian rapper requested a temporary restraining order against Mesha Collins, the woman who allegedly trespassed onto his property in Los Angeles back in 2017 and has been allegedly harassing him ever since. Per Complex, the order would forbid Collins from going near the “Way 2 Sexy” rapper and would extend to his son Adonis, his mother, Sandy Graham and father, Dennis Graham.

Complex has more:

The woman has allegedly showed up at Drake’s residence on multiple occasions and has threatened Drake’s life and the lives of his family. Drake’s attorney Larry Stein also claims the woman sent him a series of emails last month, one of which stated that Drake should “put a bullet through your head now bitch.”

Additionally, this legal battle isn’t the only one the Grammy-winning rapper is embroiled in. He’s also being sued by musician Sam Skully who’s claiming copyright infringement at the hands of the Scorpion rapper. Skully cites two songs, “Nice for What” and “In My Feelings” as proof, saying that Drake’s producer Adam J. Pigott, aka BlaqNmilD, used elements from his 2000 song, “Roll Call (Instrumental)”. BlaqNmilD has since responded, explaining that they actually sampled the Showboys 1986 song “Drag Rap (Triggerman)”, not Skully’s song.

“It is this song, ‘Drag Rap (Triggerman),’ that Adam had indeed sampled for the compositions in question,” BlaqNmilD’s manager Craig E. Baylis said in a statement according to Complex. “The Showboys will attest that Adam ensured that they were contacted for all proper clearances. Our question is, has the plaintiff done the same?”

Asylum Records, Cash Money Records, Republic Records, and Big Freedia are also named in the new lawsuit alongside Drake.