Back in March, we told you about Chris Brown and Drake’s legal teams responses to court filings that claimed the two artists violated copyright infringement laws on their 2019 hit “No Guidance.” Now it appears, that the Certified Lover Boy himself has been let off the hook entirely.

Per court documents reviewed by Complex on Wednesday, the judge overseeing the case revealed that the artists suing the two music stars have decided to drop Drake from the suit “with prejudice”—which means Drizzy can’t get sued for this same claim in court again. As for Brown, however, he’s still named as defendant in the suit and there’s no word yet on whether or not his lawyers will succeed in getting the case dismissed “in its entirety with prejudice.”

“It is hereby ordered and adjudged that defendant Aubrey Drake Graham a/k/a Drake is dismissed with prejudice and without costs or attorneys’ fees as against any party,” the judge ruled per court documents.

He later added, “In dismissing this case, the Court notes that Mr. Graham started from the bottom—being named as a defendant—now we’re here—a dismissal with prejudice.”

Excuse me? Wait, did I just read that right?? Did this judge actually throw in a Drake song in his ruling about Drake??? That’s some real fan behavior, Your Honor. As The Root’s resident Drake stan, I just have to be 100% honest when I tell you: I’m not mad at it. I’m not mad at it AT ALL.

While the 6 Gawd may have skirted away from this legal battle, he still has to unfortunately deal with yet another copyright infringement suit for two hit songs off his 2018 Scorpion album, “Nice for What” and “In My Feelings.”