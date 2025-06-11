A Famous Supermodel Just Endorsed Blue Ivy’s On-Stage Catwalk

The internet may be all about Rumi Carter these days since she captured everyone's hearts during the 'Cowboy Carter' tour. But her big sister-manager Blue Ivy is here to let you know that she is a star in her own right, giving fans a fierce on-stage walk during a recent London performance that caught the attention of another queen (of the catwalk).

Blue showed out during a performance of "Deja Vu," strutting down the stage in a pair of red fringed leather pants. Confidence oozed out of her pores as she served a Fashion Week-worthy catwalk. She even gave the girls a playful hair toss at the end for emphasis.

The crowd went absolutely wild watching the teen werk. But her night was likely made when she got a special seal of approval from supermodel and actress Naomi Campbell, a runway veteran who was in the building for night two of the Cowboy Carter shows in London. Campbell gave Blue props for her walk, calling it "perfection" in a clip on her Instagram stories.

Commenters took Naomi's endorsement as the ultimate compliment.

"Baaby being approved by MS LEGS AND WALK ALMIGHTY is high praise indeed because Naomi was in IS STILL QUEEN RUNWAY," wrote someone on TikTok.

If you've been following Blue Ivy's on-stage journey as closely as we have, you already know that Beyoncé and Jay-Z's oldest daughter has come a long way from the shy young girl who started performing with her uber-famous mom when she was 11. She took the criticism from Bey fans who called her "stiff" and "boring" and got to work perfecting her steps and building her confidence – something the now-13-year-old delivers at every show, proving to the haters that she's more than ready for her closeup.

The Beyhive has adopted Blue as one of their own and think she's the perfect person to inherit their queen's throne.

"The fact we can all sleep peacefully now knowing once bey retires that talent passed to blue so we’ll be good for at least another 30 years👑," wrote someone on TikTok.

Another fan added that if Blue inherited her mother's voice, she could be dangerous.

"If she can sing .. game over," wrote another fan on TikTok.