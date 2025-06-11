Why Audra McDonald’s Tony Awards Performance Should Convince Patti LuPone to Have Several Seats

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Audra McDonald performs a number from "Gypsy" onstage during The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

It's no secret that legendary Broadway actor Audra McDonald is supremely talented. But her talent was put on full display recently and it's got everyone all over the internet absolutely losing their minds because of it.

It all went down at the 2025 Tony Awards on Sunday (June 8), where the talented thespian was a nominee for Best Actress in a Musical for her lead role in "Gypsy." Though she didn't win the award, McDonald also treated attendees and viewers at home to a special performance of "Rose's Turn" from the musical and let's just say -- Patti Lupone is looking even more like a supreme hater.

McDonald's performance was everything and more. Peep it below:

https://twitter.com/gypsybway/status/1931906284804014415

But you don't just have to take our word for it: a scroll on TikTok proves that Broadway fans from all walks of life and all shades, hues, and colors were absolutely living for McDonald's performance. Just look at this watch party put on by the Drama League on Sunday. There's not a single person who wasn't absolutely enthralled and mesmerized by what they were witnessing.

https://www.tiktok.com/@steve.sometime/video/7514093798868127007?q=audra%20mcdonald%20tony%20awards%20reactions&t=1749673269545

Even in the comments sections, many were reeling (positively) over the actress' spot on rendition of "Mama Rose" and her "unhinged" singing of that song.

"This was the first time I saw that song performed as the unhinged breakdown it's supposed to be and not a song of celebration. Audra is a legend!!!" wrote one user.

One other user commented, "She let the crash out happen."

For this group of theater kids who all gathered around to watch McDonald display her Broadway magic, they were absolutely thrown for a whole loop in the best way possible and couldn't contain their excitement after her part of the show was over.

"The thing about Audra, that I will always love, is you KNOW she can sing it clean. She could sing this song sitting down, giving nothing, and just do the notes pristinely. We know she can SING. We've heard her Climb Every Mountain. She has nothing to prove," commented one user in the comments. "But can she sing UGLY? Damn right she can. She gave that away at the TONY'S? Imagine what the audiences at the Majestic are getting. This is the one they'll talk about for YEARS to come. This is the revival everyone was holding their breath for."

One other use noted: "She chose the TRUTH over sounding pretty. She is an ACTOR extraordinaire and one of the best vocalists of our time. Knocks me out of my seat. We are blessed!!"

For another viewer watching at home, they found similarities in an audience member who was absolutely losing their marbles at how amazing McDonald was delivering onstage.

https://www.tiktok.com/@andrewbriedis/video/7513778183414484254?q=audra%20mcdonald%20tony%20awards%20reactions&t=1749673269545

"That was me on my couch, plus cackling & telling my husband 'Audra took all Patti Lupone’s lunch money'. It was one hell of a performance," wrote one user.

Added another: "Audra schooled everyone at that Tony’s. This is making choices and being honest in you performance. No belting needed."