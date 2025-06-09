This Woman’s Testimony Just Might Send Diddy Home Free

Sean “Diddy” Combs just swung at an attempt to get his whole trial dismissed. His reasoning? One, shaky testimony that his attorneys claim show the prosecutors tried to sneak in some shoddy claims to pin against the rapper.

Friday (June 6), attorneys for the Bad Boy CEO wrote to Judge Arun Subramanian requesting a mistrial based on “prosecutorial misconduct.” They argued that the prosecutors tried to admit a perjured testimony from Bryana Bongolan, who testified last week that the rapper dangled her over a 17th-story balcony in a random fit of rage.

"The prosecutors elicited evidence about this allegation from both Ms. [Cassie] Ventura and Ms. Bongolan that is demonstrably false in key respects. They then doubled down, using this false testimony to obtain a ruling admitting inadmissible hearsay evidence about it as well, all to present a false narrative to the jury," wrote the attorney per court documents.

The defense says Cassie Ventura's claim that she saw the incident herself was false, citing text evidence where the pop singer says she “found out” about the incident, suggesting she actually wasn’t there. They stated Bongolan’s claims "make no sense and seem to be physically impossible,” citing evidence that proves Combs was not even on the same coast as Bongolan around the time of the alleged incident.

Additionally, attorneys stated that Bongolan and Ventura admitted to having discussed the incident amongst themselves, arguing that the two had time to corroborate one another’s story. The defense also claims, as they did with many other Diddy accusers, that Bongolan has a financial motive to lie given she filed a $10 million dollar lawsuit against the rapper in connection to the alleged incident.

Unrelated to Bongolan’s balcony incident, the defense also claimed the Feds' questioning of Kid Cudi and accuser “Mia” made it seem like Combs somehow had a corrupt influence over the LAPD, including the destruction of fingerprints and pardons from getting speeding tickets.

Judge Subramanian has yet to respond to this motion as we enter the thick of witness “Jane’s” testimony. Combs is currently on trial for multiple counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and engaging in interstate transportation for prostitution.

The allegations against Combs of sexual abuse, physical abuse, bribery and various drug offenses were first brought forth by ex-girlfriend and Bad Boy Records' signee Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in a lawsuit. The most notable claims were about his so-called “freak off” sex parties, where prosecutors allege the singer was drugged and forced to perform sexual acts with male sex workers at Combs’ pleasure. Ventura’s suit says she was ordered to hire the workers herself. He was also accused of using video footage to blackmail the victims into compliance.

The two settled the day after the suit was filed. He has pleaded not guilty and was denied bail.