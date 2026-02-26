Check Out Black Celebrity Influencer Hannah Bronfman’s Fly NYC Pad

Space is hard to come by in New York City, so those who choose to call the Big Apple home have to be creative when it comes to decorating their cribs. Angel investor and lifestyle influencer Hannah Bronfman and her husband, DJ Brendan Fallis, put their creative energy into overdrive, converting a factory warehouse in New York City’s NoHo neighborhood into the cozy family home they live in with their two young children, Preston Miles Thomas Fallis (5) and Claude Peaches Anne Fallis (2).

Using large windows, a neutral color palette and plush seating, they created a family-friendly oasis in the middle of the city. The couple has since opened the doors to their place to “Open House” and “House Beautiful,” and of course, we couldn’t resist the invitation to step inside.

Check it out for yourself.

Power Couple

Entrepreneur and influencer Hannah Bronfman and her husband, DJ Brendan Fallis purchased a former factory warehouse and converted the 3,000 square-foot space into three levels of warm living space for their family. They shared the newly renovated apartment with Open House in 2025.

A Former Factory Warehouse

Bronfman and Fallis fell in love with some of the beautiful architectural features of the space, once a factory warehouse. But because it was built in 1900, it was in need of a glow-up. The couple told House Beautiful in a Feb. 24 interview, that they enlisted the help of architecture firm This is Eau for their gut renovation project.

Open Kitchen

The white cabinets and countertops make the kitchen feel light and spacious.

Open Kitchen

There is also a beautiful marble backsplash that adds a modern touch to the room. We love the way they installed the burners directly into the countertops to create more space.

Dining Room

Although the rooms on the main level flow together, large windows, decorative floors and a floor-length mirror gives the dining room plenty of warm personality.

Let the Sun Shine In

A skylight above the table lets the sun shin in and makes the dining room space feel larger.

Open Floor Plan

The open floor plan is an entertainer’s dream, with plenty of seating and an easy flow between the living and dining rooms.

Floor-to-Ceiling Shelving

There’s no shortage of built-in shelving in this loft…perfect for storing books and other decorative accessories.

The Next Level

A dramatic winding staircase leads to the upper level of the loft, where the primary suite is located.

Primary Suite

Once upstairs, the primary suite overlooks the lower level. The window panels frost with a touch of a button to give the couple maximum privacy, when needed. Decorated in neutral tones, the bedroom gives a vibe of quiet luxury.

Spa-Like Bathroom

The en-suite bathroom is an inviting oasis with a spa-like tub and beautiful marble flooring and cabinets and vanity.

Closet Space for Days

Most New York City apartments have limited closet space. But this loft is an exception with a walk-in closet that helps the family easily organize their clothes and accessories.

Space for Shoes

The massive closet area also has plenty of space for the couple’s shoe collection.

The Lower Level

The lower level of the couple’s triplex has two additional bedrooms, perfect for guests their own space to spread out.

A Perfect Play Space

The lower level also includes a media room and play space for the couple’s two children.